Coventry vs Plymouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Coventry City will look to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night.

Coventry ended their six-game winless streak emphatically on Saturday, producing one of their best performances of the campaign to beat Joe Edwards' Millwall 3-0 on the road thanks to goals from Matt Godden, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, and Ben Sheaf.

The Sky Blues are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, and will look to get their playoff ambitions on track with a positive result here.

Plymouth, meanwhile, also put distance between themselves and the bottom three over the weekend, with a 2-0 home win against in-form Sunderland last time out. Steven Schumacher's men currently sit 19th in the league table, seven points above 22nd-placed Rotherham United.

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena

How to watch Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle online - TV channels & live streams

The game has is not being broadcast on TV in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network. GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

The only injury worries for the hosts for Plymouth's visit are Fabio Tavares and Kasey Palmer. The Sky Blues have dropped their back-five formation in recent matches in favour of a flat back-four, which has paid dividends handsomely. Expect head coach Mark Robins to stick with the same system, and perhaps even name an unchanged starting XI from the last game.

Coventry City possible XI: Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Eccles, Sheaf, Allen; Sakamoto, Wright, Godden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: Binks, Kitching, Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas, Dasilva, Bidwell, Van Ewijk Midfielders: Sheaf, Ayari, Eccles, Sakamoto, O'Hare Forwards: Wright, Simms, Godden, Tavares

Plymouth Argyle team news

Ryan Hardie (hamstring) and Saxon Earley (ankle) are both injury concerns for the visitors this week. No personnel changes are expected from head coach Steven Schumacher on Tuesday night following an impressive display against Sunderland.

Plymouth Argyle possible XI: Cooper; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden; Cundle, Houghton, Azaz; Whittaker, Mumba, Waine

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Baker, Hazard, Burton Defenders: Galloway, Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Halls, Gibson, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Scarr Midfielders: Houghton, Azaz, Warrington, Miller, Wright, Butcher, Randell, Roberts, Cundle Forwards: Wright, Bundu, Hardie, Whittaker, Waine, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/1/19 Plymouth 2-1 Coventry League One 18/8/18 Coventry 1-0 Plymouth League One 12/11/14 Coventry 2-0 Plymouth EFL Trophy

