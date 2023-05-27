Coventry City vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship play-off final

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coventry City and Luton Town will meet in the Championship play-off final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London. Coventry City finished fifth in the regular season, while Luton Town finished third. Both teams won their respective semi-final ties to reach the final and get a chance to compete for the last promotion spot.

Coventry are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01. They have never lost an EFL play-off match before, winning their only previous final 3-1 against Exeter in 2017-18 (in League Two).

Luton Town are looking to make their first appearance in the Premier League since before the competition was rebranded in 1992. They have never won an EFL play-off match before, but they are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Coventry in all competitions.

The match is sure to be a close and exciting contest, with both teams having a lot to play for. The winner will be promoted to the Premier League and will receive a massive financial boost, in addition to the exposure, pride and competition that comes with it.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry vs Luton kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.45 am EDT Venue: Wembley Stadium

The Championship play-off final between Coventry and Luton will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27. Kick-off is at 11.45 am EDT in the United States.

How to watch Coventry vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Coventry team news

Coventry manager Robins faces an intriguing decision when it comes to selecting his central midfielders and attackers, as there are no fitness concerns.

Out of the quartet consisting of Josh Eccles, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, and Matt Godden, only two are likely to secure a spot in the starting lineup.

It is likely that Godden will be chosen to partner the leading goal scorer Viktor Gyokeres, forming a formidable attacking duo. The availability of Kasey Palmer and Tyler Walker remains uncertain due to their fitness levels.

Coventry predicted XI: Wilson; McNally, McFadzean, Doyle; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Kelly, Sheaf, Bidwell; Godden, Gyokeres.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Moore Defenders: Doyle, Panzo, McNally, Rose, McFadzean, Bidwell, Wilson-Esbrand, Norton-Cuffy, Dabo Midfielders: Hamer, Sheaf, Allen, Eccles, Kelly, Burroughs, Bapaga Forwards: Gyokeres, Maguire, Godden,

Luton team news

Luton boss Edwards has fielded the same starting XI in both legs of the semi-final, indicating a preference for stability and continuity. It would be unexpected for Edwards to make significant alterations to his lineup for the upcoming match.

However, there is a possibility that Allan Campbell could be considered as an alternative to Jordan Clark in the midfield.

Unfortunately, Cauley Woodrow has been unable to recover from a knee injury in time, ruling him out of contention for a place among the substitutes.

Luton predicted XI: Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Clark, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty; Adebayo, Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Walton, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Bradley, Bell, Drameh, Osho Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Campbell, Clark, Berry, Lansbury, Watson, Thorpe, Doughty, Freeman, Onyedinma, Doughty Forwards: Adebayo, Morris, Muskwe, Taylor, Pepple

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Coventry 1-1 Luton Championship September 2022 Luton 2-2 Coventry Championship March 2022 Coventry 0-1 Luton Championship September 2021 Luton 5-0 Coventry Championship March 2021 Luton 2-0 Coventry Championship

