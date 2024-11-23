Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colts versus Lions 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a crucial victory over the New York Jets, improving their record to 5-6 on the season. However, a tough test looms ahead as the Detroit Lions visit Lucas Oil Stadium. With the Lions in red-hot form, the question is whether the Colts can derail their momentum.

Detroit has been on a tear, and while many expected them to handle the Jacksonville Jaguars, few anticipated the overwhelming 46-point blowout they delivered. The Lions have made it clear to the rest of the league that they're not slowing down for anyone—if you plan to stop them, good luck.

Anthony Richardson made his return to the starting lineup for the Colts, and he delivered with a game-winning touchdown run in their narrow win over the Jets. It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Indianapolis, but they're still in the playoff race. What better way to strengthen their postseason hopes than by taking down the top-scoring team in the league?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, November 24 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

In their last outing, the Colts weren't particularly impressive, but they managed to edge out a 27-26 win. Anthony Richardson completed 20 of 30 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. However, running back Jonathan Taylor struggled, finishing with just 57 yards on 24 carries.

Indianapolis averages 21.5 points per game while allowing 22.7. Their offense and defense are both ranked 19th in the league. Jonathan Taylor has rushed 150 times for 673 yards and five touchdowns this season. After this matchup, the Colts will face the Patriots.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee B. Raimann Tackle Questionable Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder

Detroit Lions team news

As for the Lions, they've emerged as one of the NFL’s most dominant teams this season, with many viewing them as the top contender in the NFC, if not the entire league. In their latest game, they decimated the Jaguars 52-6. Jared Goff was near perfect, completing 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. David Montgomery contributed with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown had a monster performance, hauling in 11 catches for 161 yards and two scores.

The Lions are averaging 33.6 points per game and allowing just 17.7. Their offense ranks first in the league, while their defense is fifth. To keep their streak going, the Lions will need to get their offense rolling early. After this game, they'll take on the Bears.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL T. Arnold Cornerback Questionable Groin N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck

