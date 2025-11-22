How to watch Colorado vs Arizona State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the No.25 Arizona State Sun Devils in a matchup that highlights two programs heading in very different directions.

Arizona State enters at 7-3 after a thrilling comeback win over West Virginia, riding a two-game winning streak and having taken three of their last four contests. Meanwhile, Colorado sits at 3-7 overall and has dropped three straight games, most recently falling 29-22 to West Virginia in Week 11.

For Colorado, hosting the defending Big 12 champs would have been a chance for a marquee national moment, but the Buffaloes are still trying to find their footing down the stretch. Arizona State, on the other hand, is pushing toward a ten-win season. While the team has enjoyed success, expectations were higher after last season, and the campaign has felt a bit underwhelming despite the victories.

A win against Colorado, followed by a victory over archrival Arizona, would go a long way in salvaging the season, especially given the loss of starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. Even with setbacks, Arizona State can point to resilience and depth as reasons for optimism as the season winds down.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado vs Arizona State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Colorado vs Arizona State: Date and kick-off time

The Buffaloes will take on the Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, CO

How to watch Colorado vs Arizona State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Colorado vs Arizona State news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Colorado, on the other hand, has struggled to find momentum, losing five of their last six contests. The Buffaloes were soundly beaten by Arizona, 52-17, and suffered a lopsided 53-7 loss to Utah. Sitting second-to-last in the Big 12 standings, Colorado averages 22 points per game with 209.7 passing yards and 122.1 rushing yards but has allowed 30 points per game this season.

Quarterback Julian Lewis has thrown for 428 yards with three touchdowns, while receiver Omarion Miller leads the passing attack with 34 catches for 652 yards and seven scores.

Arizona State Wildcats team news

Arizona State comes into this matchup on a hot streak, having won three of their last four games. The Sun Devils edged past Iowa State 24-19 in their most recent outing and bounced back from a 24-16 setback at Houston. Currently tied for third in the Big 12, Arizona State is putting up 24.7 points per game, averaging 219.4 passing yards and 181.8 yards on the ground while giving up 23.6 points per contest.

Quarterback Jeff Sims has thrown for 566 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, while running back Raleek Brown has carried the ball 151 times for 823 yards and three touchdowns.