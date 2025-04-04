+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies are set to clash on Friday afternoon at Coors Field, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on hitters like JJ Bleday and Ezequiel Tovar, who'll be looking to spark their respective lineups in a battle between struggling ballclubs.

The Athletics (2-5 overall, 2-2 on the road) opened the season with a split in Seattle but stumbled badly at home, suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs. During that series, Oakland's pitching collapsed, giving up 35 runs—an alarming contrast to the mere eight runs conceded across four games against the Mariners.

The Rockies (1-5, yet to play at home) are also looking to find their footing. Despite showing some fight in their opening series against the Rays, they dropped two out of three. Things only worsened in Philadelphia, where Colorado’s bats went cold and they were swept in a three-game set, scoring just a single run in each outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-CA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rockies will take on the Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Coors Field

Location

Denver, Colorado

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

Colorado's offensive woes are reflected in their stats—an MLB-worst 2.00 runs per game, along with a weak .196/.250/.288 slash line. The pitching staff hasn't offered much relief either, ranking last in ERA (4.61) and 26th in WHIP (1.53). Hunter Goodman has been one of the few bright spots, hitting .333 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

Ryan Feltner is expected to start for the Rockies. The right-hander is coming off a solid no-decision against the Rays, where he gave up two runs over five innings for a 3.60 ERA. Last season, Feltner struggled to a 3-10 record across 30 appearances, posting a 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 162.1 innings.

Oakland Athletics team news

Offensively, Oakland hasn't fared much better. The team is averaging just 3.29 runs per game—ranking 23rd in the majors—while slashing a collective .219/.283/.386. On the mound, the A’s sit near the bottom of the league with a 5.46 ERA (29th) and 1.59 WHIP (29th). Brent Rooker has been a bright spot at the plate, batting .267 with three homers and seven RBIs.

On the hill for Oakland will be Osvaldo Bido, a 29-year-old right-hander who impressed in his first outing of the season. Bido earned the win against Seattle after tossing five strong innings, allowing just one run and posting a 1.80 ERA. Last year, he went 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in nine starts.

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/09/25

ST

Colorado Rockies

Athletics

1-8

02/24/25

ST

Athletics

Colorado Rockies

4-0

05/24/24

MLB

Athletics

Colorado Rockies

10-9

05/23/24

MLB

Athletics

Colorado Rockies

3-4

05/22/24

MLB

Athletics

Colorado Rockies

5-4

