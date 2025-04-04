How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies are set to clash on Friday afternoon at Coors Field, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on hitters like JJ Bleday and Ezequiel Tovar, who'll be looking to spark their respective lineups in a battle between struggling ballclubs.

The Athletics (2-5 overall, 2-2 on the road) opened the season with a split in Seattle but stumbled badly at home, suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs. During that series, Oakland's pitching collapsed, giving up 35 runs—an alarming contrast to the mere eight runs conceded across four games against the Mariners.

The Rockies (1-5, yet to play at home) are also looking to find their footing. Despite showing some fight in their opening series against the Rays, they dropped two out of three. Things only worsened in Philadelphia, where Colorado’s bats went cold and they were swept in a three-game set, scoring just a single run in each outing.

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time

The Rockies will take on the Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players

Colorado Rockies team news

Colorado's offensive woes are reflected in their stats—an MLB-worst 2.00 runs per game, along with a weak .196/.250/.288 slash line. The pitching staff hasn't offered much relief either, ranking last in ERA (4.61) and 26th in WHIP (1.53). Hunter Goodman has been one of the few bright spots, hitting .333 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.

Ryan Feltner is expected to start for the Rockies. The right-hander is coming off a solid no-decision against the Rays, where he gave up two runs over five innings for a 3.60 ERA. Last season, Feltner struggled to a 3-10 record across 30 appearances, posting a 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 162.1 innings.

Oakland Athletics team news

Offensively, Oakland hasn't fared much better. The team is averaging just 3.29 runs per game—ranking 23rd in the majors—while slashing a collective .219/.283/.386. On the mound, the A’s sit near the bottom of the league with a 5.46 ERA (29th) and 1.59 WHIP (29th). Brent Rooker has been a bright spot at the plate, batting .267 with three homers and seven RBIs.

On the hill for Oakland will be Osvaldo Bido, a 29-year-old right-hander who impressed in his first outing of the season. Bido earned the win against Seattle after tossing five strong innings, allowing just one run and posting a 1.80 ERA. Last year, he went 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in nine starts.

Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record