How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies are set to clash on Friday afternoon at Coors Field, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on hitters like JJ Bleday and Ezequiel Tovar, who'll be looking to spark their respective lineups in a battle between struggling ballclubs.
The Athletics (2-5 overall, 2-2 on the road) opened the season with a split in Seattle but stumbled badly at home, suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs. During that series, Oakland's pitching collapsed, giving up 35 runs—an alarming contrast to the mere eight runs conceded across four games against the Mariners.
The Rockies (1-5, yet to play at home) are also looking to find their footing. Despite showing some fight in their opening series against the Rays, they dropped two out of three. Things only worsened in Philadelphia, where Colorado’s bats went cold and they were swept in a three-game set, scoring just a single run in each outing.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-CA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics: Date and First-Pitch time
The Rockies will take on the Athletics in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Coors Field
Location
Denver, Colorado
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics team news, injury reports & key players
Colorado Rockies team news
Colorado's offensive woes are reflected in their stats—an MLB-worst 2.00 runs per game, along with a weak .196/.250/.288 slash line. The pitching staff hasn't offered much relief either, ranking last in ERA (4.61) and 26th in WHIP (1.53). Hunter Goodman has been one of the few bright spots, hitting .333 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.
Ryan Feltner is expected to start for the Rockies. The right-hander is coming off a solid no-decision against the Rays, where he gave up two runs over five innings for a 3.60 ERA. Last season, Feltner struggled to a 3-10 record across 30 appearances, posting a 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 162.1 innings.
Oakland Athletics team news
Offensively, Oakland hasn't fared much better. The team is averaging just 3.29 runs per game—ranking 23rd in the majors—while slashing a collective .219/.283/.386. On the mound, the A’s sit near the bottom of the league with a 5.46 ERA (29th) and 1.59 WHIP (29th). Brent Rooker has been a bright spot at the plate, batting .267 with three homers and seven RBIs.
On the hill for Oakland will be Osvaldo Bido, a 29-year-old right-hander who impressed in his first outing of the season. Bido earned the win against Seattle after tossing five strong innings, allowing just one run and posting a 1.80 ERA. Last year, he went 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in nine starts.
Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/09/25
ST
Colorado Rockies
Athletics
1-8
02/24/25
ST
Athletics
Colorado Rockies
4-0
05/24/24
MLB
Athletics
Colorado Rockies
10-9
05/23/24
MLB
Athletics
Colorado Rockies
3-4
05/22/24
MLB
Athletics
Colorado Rockies
5-4