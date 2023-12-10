Colombia vs Venezuela: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Colombia and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news

South American giants Colombia and Venezuela face off in an international friendly on Sunday evening.

Under the management of Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia have moved themselves up to number 15 in the FIFA World Rankings following their impressive form in World Cup qualification action last month. Los Cafeteros won their most recent encounter 1-0 against Paraguay, which followed an incredibly impressive 2-1 triumph over Brazil earlier in the November international break.

Venezuela, meanwhile, come into this match following back-to-back draws last month. La Vinotinto are in pole position in World Cup qualification, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings, three points behind Colombia, and two points ahead of South American heavyweights Brazil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm ET/ 5pm CT/ 3pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live online as a pay per view event on Fanatiz. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

With this match being played outside of a designated FIFA international break, both teams have announced weaker squads than usual in competitive matches. In fact, Colombia do not have a single player who started their last game available for this one.

Several MLS players have been called up, including Wikelman Carmona, Jesus Bueno, and Andres Reyes, as well as Fulham's Devan Tanton and Leeds United's Ian Poveda.

Colombia possible XI: Ospina; Reyes, Vera, Tanton, Velasquez; Cantano, Campuzano, Gomez, Poveda, Cambindo; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Montero, Ospina Defenders: Reyes, Vera, Tanton, Mosquera Midfielders: Cataño, Macalister Silva, Sebastian Gomez, Quinones, Fory, Campuzano, Velasquez Forwards: Andres Gomez, Cambindo, Mosquera, Poveda, C. Hernandez, Cassierra, R. Martinez

Venezuela team news

Venezuela have a slightly stronger roster, with more of their first-team players available at their disposal. Head coach Fernando Batista will probably use the opportunity to hand international caps to their fringe stars.

Orlando City shot-stopper Javier Otero is set to be handed a first start for La Vinotinto between the sticks, while Boston River centre-forward Brayan Alcocer could spearhead the attack at the other end of the pitch.

Venezuela possible XI: Otero; Uzcategui, Vivas, Ferro, Rivas; Tablante, Bueno, Carmona, Lacava; Riasco, Alcocer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Otero, Rodriguez Defenders: Uzcategui, Vivas, Ferro, Rivas, Tablante Midfielders: Profeta, Bueno, Pereira, Faya, Carmona, Lacava, Chacon, De Sousa Forwards: Riasco, Alcocer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/9/23 Colombia 1-0 Venezuela World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 30/3/22 Venezuela 0-1 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 18/6/21 Colombia 0-0 Venezuela Copa America 10/10/20 Colombia 3-0 Venezuela World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 11/9/19 Colombia 0-0 Venezuela International Friendly Games

