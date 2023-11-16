Colombia vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Colombia and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will endeavour to get their CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaign back on track when they make the trip to Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla to face Colombia on Thursday night.

Colombia have made an unbeaten start to 2026 qualifying and currently sit fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with six points from their opening four fixtures. They are currently riding on a three-game drawing streak, which includes a 0-0 draw against Ecuador in their most recent game.

Brazil, meanwhile, enter matchday five off the back of suffering a surprise 2-0 defeat to Uruguay last month. Prior to that, the visitors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Venezuela, and they will be aiming to bounce back here as they try to close the five-point gap that separates them in third place with Argentina at the top of the CONMEBOL standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Metropolitano

How to watch Colombia vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been named in the Colombian national team squad. His parents were kidnapped, and his father was recently released after 12 days as hostage. Head coach Nestor Lorenzo has also named influential midfielder Jhon Arias, who was an integral member of the Fluminense team that beat Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last Saturday.

James Rodriguez gets back-to-back national call-ups, but there was no place for veterans Yerry Mina, Juan Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao, who have lacked minutes for their respective clubs after recovering from injuries in recent weeks.

With starting right-back Santiago Arias withdrawing from the national team squad due to injury, fellow FC Cincinnati teammate Yerson Mosquera is set to start on the right side of defence.

Colombia possible XI: Montero; Mosquera, Cuesta, Sanchez, Machado; Uribe, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Dias; Borre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Montero, Mier Defenders: Sanchez, Cuesta, Lucumi, Ditta, Mosquera, Arias, Munoz, Machado, Borja Midfielders: Rodriguez, Uribe, Lerma, Castano, Rios, Campaz, Arias, Carrascal, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borre, Sinisterra, Cordoba, Cassierra

Brazil team news



Brazil interim boss Fernando Diniz, who successfully steered Fluminense to Copa Libertadores glory earlier this month, will be keen to see his Brazil side claim maximum points against Colombia as a response to their lacklustre displays during the last international break.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson was forced to pull out from the squad due to a foot injury, joining Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison, and Eder Militao on the sidelines, while Gabriel Jesus has been called up despite not featuring for Arsenal since October 24.

Ederson started each of Brazil's last six international games in goal, but his absence could hand Alisson Becker with a chance to nail down the No. 1 spot.

17-year-old Palmeiras forward Endrick, who is set to move to Real Madrid in 2024, has also been given his first call up to the Brazil national team squad, becoming the youngest player to be called up for the senior Selecao squad since Ronaldo in 1993.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Augusto; Guimaraes, Andre, Joelinton; Rodrygo, Pedro, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Lucas Perri Defenders: Magalhaes, Bremer, Marquinhos, Nino, Emerson Royal, Augusto, Lodi Midfielders: Andre, Guimaraes, Luiz, Joelinton, Veiga, Rodrygo Forwards: Jesus, Raphinha, Endrick, Pepe, Viniciur Jr., Joao Pedro, Paulinho, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/21 Brazil 1-0 Colombia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 10/10/21 Colombia 0-0 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 24/6/21 Brazil 2-1 Colombia Copa America 7/9/19 Brazil 2-2 Colombia International Friendly 5/9/17 Colombia 1-1 Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

