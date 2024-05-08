Cobresal vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Cobresal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sao Paulo will look to claim the top spot when they take on rock-bottom Cobresal in a Copa Libertadores Group B clash at Estadio Zorros del Desierto on Wednesday night.

The hosts are currently sitting fourth in Group B with just a point to their name after three rounds. Last time out, they suffered a disappointing 2-0 away defeat to São Paulo.

The visitors, meanwhile, occupy the runners-up spot in their Copa Libertadores group, having picked up six points thus far (W2, L1). The Brazilian outfit could guarantee their qualification to the next round with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cobresal vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Municipal "Zorros del Desierto" de Calama

The Copa Libertadores match between Cobresal and Sao Paulo will be played at Estadio Municipal "Zorros del Desierto" de Calama in Calama, Chile.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Cobresal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores encounter between Cobresal and Sao Paulo is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cobresal team news

Cobresal have reported no fresh injury concerns following their 2-2 draw against Colo Colo over the weekend.

Cobresal possible XI: Requena; Pacheco, Castaneda, Alarcon, Munoz, Buss; Acuna, Navarro, Munder; Coehlo, Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Requena, Hidalgo, Marianjel Defenders: Bechtholdt, Buss, Pacheco, Filla, Toro, Alarcón, Jorquera, Céspedes, Sandoval, Escobar, Gajardo, Fuentes, Castro, Torres Midfielders: Valencia, Munder, Mesías, Barrientos, Navarro, García, Ramis, Sepúlveda, Pacheco, Roki, Burgos, Diaz, Landaeta Forwards: Lezcano, Coelho, Lobos, Castro, Osses, Carrasco, Di Maio, Vallecilla, Fredes Morales, Guzman, Moreno, Ramirez, Sepulveda

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo boss Thiago Carpini is working without a quartet of known absentees Pablo Maia (thigh), Rafinha (broken leg) and Marcos Paulo (cruciate ligament injury), while Wellington (ankle) and Lucas Moura (thigh) are questionable for this game.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Vinicius, Arboleda, Costa, Wellington; Liciano, Alisson, Maia, Ferreirinha; Moura, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 10, 2024 Sao Paulo 2-0 Cobresal Copa Libertadores

