Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Friday's Copa de la Liga Profesional action sees third-placed Racing Club going up against 11th-placed Club Atletico Platense in Group B at the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López.
The visitors will enter this contest off the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Independiente over the weekend, which propelled them back into the top four, currently occupying third place with 13 points after seven rounds.
They will look to make it back-to-back wins with another positive result here.
If Racing Club are heading upwards, Platense are going in the other direction and they don't come into this game in good spirits.
The hosts had made a good start to the season and that’s why they still remain four points above the foot of the table, but their recent dismal record, including a four-game undefeated run, would suggest they are not going to mount a playoff push.
Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, March 01, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López
Club Atletico Platense will welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Friday, March 1, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Club Atletico Platense and Racing Club will be available on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Club Atletico Platense team news
Platense will be unable to call upon right-back Raul Lozano (cruciate ligament tear), right-winger Ciro Rius (cruciate ligament tear), and midfielder Fernando Juárez (muscle) through respective injury concerns.
Club Atletico Platense predicted XI: Cozzani; Lozano, Vazquez, Picco, Suso, Marcich; Montenegro, Gomez, Rivero, Ferreyra; Pellegrino.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Blázquez, Cozzani, Quiroga, Sumavil
|Defenders:
|Marcich, Vazquez, Salomón, Suso, Lozano, Pignani, Saborido, Valdivia
|Midfielders:
|Ferreyra, Ocampo, Gómez, Villalba, Picco, Montenegro, Rivero, Juárez, Russo, Hachen, Gudiño, Rius, Palavecino, Ortíz
|Forwards:
|Goicochea, Urruti, Obando, Martinez, Pellegrino, Marinelli, Zeineddin
Racing Club team news
Racing Club will be without the services of injury quartet Leonardo Sigali (muscle), Marco Di Cesare (muscle), Juan Ignacio Nardoni (muscle), and Fernando Prado (cruciate ligament injury) due to respective injury concerns.
The hosts will hang their hopes on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez to produce the goods in the attacking third, having fired six goals in seven games this season.
Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arias, Cambeses
|Defenders:
|Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
|Midfielders:
|Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
|Forwards:
|Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/03/2024
|Platense 0-0 Racing Club
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|09/10/2023
|Racing Club 1-1 Platense
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|15/05/2023
|Platense 3-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|19/09/2022
|Platense 0-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|11/04/2022
|Platense 0-1 Racing Club
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|16/10/2021
|Racing Club 0-1 Platense
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol