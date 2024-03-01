Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Club Atletico Platense and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's Copa de la Liga Profesional action sees third-placed Racing Club going up against 11th-placed Club Atletico Platense in Group B at the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López.

The visitors will enter this contest off the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Independiente over the weekend, which propelled them back into the top four, currently occupying third place with 13 points after seven rounds.

They will look to make it back-to-back wins with another positive result here.

If Racing Club are heading upwards, Platense are going in the other direction and they don't come into this game in good spirits.

The hosts had made a good start to the season and that’s why they still remain four points above the foot of the table, but their recent dismal record, including a four-game undefeated run, would suggest they are not going to mount a playoff push.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 01, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López

Club Atletico Platense will welcome Racing Club to the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Friday, March 1, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Club Atletico Platense and Racing Club will be available on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Club Atletico Platense team news

Platense will be unable to call upon right-back Raul Lozano (cruciate ligament tear), right-winger Ciro Rius (cruciate ligament tear), and midfielder Fernando Juárez (muscle) through respective injury concerns.

Club Atletico Platense predicted XI: Cozzani; Lozano, Vazquez, Picco, Suso, Marcich; Montenegro, Gomez, Rivero, Ferreyra; Pellegrino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blázquez, Cozzani, Quiroga, Sumavil Defenders: Marcich, Vazquez, Salomón, Suso, Lozano, Pignani, Saborido, Valdivia Midfielders: Ferreyra, Ocampo, Gómez, Villalba, Picco, Montenegro, Rivero, Juárez, Russo, Hachen, Gudiño, Rius, Palavecino, Ortíz Forwards: Goicochea, Urruti, Obando, Martinez, Pellegrino, Marinelli, Zeineddin

Racing Club team news

Racing Club will be without the services of injury quartet Leonardo Sigali (muscle), Marco Di Cesare (muscle), Juan Ignacio Nardoni (muscle), and Fernando Prado (cruciate ligament injury) due to respective injury concerns.

The hosts will hang their hopes on Argentine forward Adrian Martinez to produce the goods in the attacking third, having fired six goals in seven games this season.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cambeses Defenders: Sosa, Basso, Rubio , Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud Midfielders: Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas , Miranda, Vera, Forwards: Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/03/2024 Platense 0-0 Racing Club Copa de la Liga Profesional 09/10/2023 Racing Club 1-1 Platense Liga Profesional de Fútbol 15/05/2023 Platense 3-0 Racing Club Liga Profesional de Fútbol 19/09/2022 Platense 0-0 Racing Club Liga Profesional de Fútbol 11/04/2022 Platense 0-1 Racing Club Copa de la Liga Profesional 16/10/2021 Racing Club 0-1 Platense Liga Profesional de Fútbol

