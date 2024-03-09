Club America vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will continue their quest to defend their Liga MX crown when they host Tigres UANL at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

The Eagles returned to winning ways after two winless outings when they edged past rivals Cruz Azul 1-0 in the Clasico Joven on February 25, and they followed it up with the 5-1 demolition job of Atlas last time out.

In midweek, they also defeated Chivas 3-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup last 16.

The Felines, meanwhile, were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Orlando City this mid-week in the first-leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup last 16. Before that, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Toluca over the weekend and tumbled down to sixth place in the Clausura 2024 table.

CF America vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Mexican Liga MX match between Club America and Tigres UANL will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Saturday, March 9, 2024, for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch CF America vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, Univision, and Fubo. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Richard Sanchez has missed the last five games across all competitions for Club America due to an injury.

However, the Paraguayan midfielder is back in training and could return to the matchday squad here, meaning Emilio Lara (leg) is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Club America possible XI: Malogon; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Calderon; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Jiménez, Palestina Defenders: Araujo, Álvarez, Cáceres, Lichnovsky, Lara, Reyes, Juárez, Reyes, Calderón, Fuentes Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Dos Santos, Sánchez, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Naveda, Laínez Forwards: Martín, Quiñones, Hernandez, Salas, Martinez, Fernandez

Tigres team news

Head coach Robert Siboldi can deploy an attack featuring veteran Andre-Pierre Gignac, Nicolas Ibanez, and Diego Lainez.

David Ayala (broken knee cap) is a long-term absentee for Tigres, while Sebastian Cordova is also questionable.

Tigres predicted XI: C. Rodríguez; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo; R. Carioca, F. Gorriarán, J. Brunetta; S. Córdova, D. Lainez, N. Ibáñez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 18/12/23 Club América 3-3 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 15/12/23 Tigres UANL 1-1 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 12/11/23 Tigres UANL 0-0 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 11/09/23 Club América 2-2 Tigres UANL Club Friendly Games 12/03/23 Tigres UANL 0-2 Club América Liga MX, Clausura

