Club America vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Apertura final

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Tigres UANL, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The bright lights of Estadio Azteca shine down on a tantalising Liga MX Apertura finale on Tuesday night as Club America host Tigres UANL for the return leg, with the tie perfectly poised after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at El Volcán in the first meeting.

After arguably the most forgettable first 45 minutes of football seen in a Liga MX final in recent past, the game in Nuevo Leon finally sprang to life in the second half with America striker Henry Martin calmly slotting home a spot-kick after Quiñones was upended in the box to put the side from Coapa ahead shortly after the half-time.

Some bold substitutions from Tigres' boss Robert Siboldi eventually paid off, though, after Ozziel Herrera nodded home a Sebastian Cordova corner to tie the game in the 71st minute to settle the score, with both sides seemed content to take a draw into the second leg.

In the end, only one team will have the honor of lifting the Liga Apertura trophy, cementing their place in Mexican football history. Whether Club America extend their record tally of Liga MX titles to 14, or Tigres secure back-to-back championships after winning the 2023 Clausura trophy, this final will undoubtedly be a memorable chapter in the annals of Mexican football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club America vs Tigres UANL kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET/ 7:30pm CT/ 5:30pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca Location: CDMX, Mexico

The 2023 Liga MX Apertura final second-leg between Club America and Leon will be played at the Azteca Stadium in CDMX, Mexico. It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX Apertura final second-leg will be available to stream on Fubo TV, Univision, TUDN, and ViX+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

América team news

Club America have performed well over the last few seasons, but have often wasted the opportunity to lift their record-extending 14th Liga MX title on multiple occasions since their last silverware in 2018. Andre Jardine's side are just one positive results away from ending their title drought, and they do not have any major injury concerns ahead of this match.

They have a tremendous roster with players with attacking stars like in-form striker Henry Martin, maverick winger Julian Quiñones and marksman Diego Valdes.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Layun, Lichnovsky, Caceres, Fuentes; Zendejas, Fidalgo, dos Santos, Quinones; Valdes, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Jiménez Defenders: Araujo, Álvarez, Cáceres, Layún, Lichnovsky, Lara, Reyes, S. Reyes, Juárez, Fuentes Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Dos Santos, Sánchez, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Naveda, Suárez, Orquin Forwards: Martín, Quiñones, Salas, Martinez

Tigres UANL team news

Tigres' starting lineup is expected to be at full strength for the trip to face Club America. After scoring 11 goals and nabbing four assists in 16 appearances this season, Andre-Pierre Gignac has been Tigres’ MVP yet again.

The Frenchman has been dealing with a pelvic injury in the last few games, but fans were relieved to see him start the first-leg of this Apertura final, albeit he at times was little more than a spectator.

Luis Quinones has been a crucial creative player for Tigres this season, having bagged four assists and two goals this season. The Colombian winger is back in contention after missing the first-leg due to a thigh issue, but may have to settle for a bench role given the fine form of Diego Lainez and Fernando Gorriaran.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Vigon, Carioca; Gorriaran, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzmán, Ortega, Rodríguez Defenders: Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Loroña, Garza Garcia, Tercero Midfielders: Lainez, Flores, Pizzuto, Córdova, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Herrera, Pizarro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigón, Ayala Forwards: Gignac, Ibáñez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/12/23 Tigres 1-1 America Liga MX Apertura 12/11/23 Tigres 0-0 America Liga MX Apertura 11/9/23 America 2-1 Tigres Friendly 12/3/23 Tigres 0-2 America Liga MX Clausura 4/9/22 America 2-1 Tigres Liga MX Apertura

Useful links