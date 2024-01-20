Club America vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX Clausura 2024 action on Saturday includes reigning champions Club America hosting a lacklustre Queretaro side in a David vs. Goliath showdown at Estadio Azteca.

After winning their 14th Liga MX title in the Apertura 2023 tournament, Club America showed they remain the team to beat as they opened their Clausura campaign with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana last weekend.

Querétaro, meanwhile, comes into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Toluca on matchday one. It was a wild game for the Roosters, who let a two-goal lead slip and conceded the equalizer in the 90th minute.

CF America vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

Club America will welcome Queretaro at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT in the US.

How to watch CF America vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America have snapped up Cristian Calderón from arch-rivals Chivas on a free transfer, but the defending champions could be losing some of their key stars, with the likes of Álvaro Fidalgo, Brian Rodriguez, and Sebastián Cáceres all attracting major outside interest in their services.

In terms of injuries, long-term absentee Nestor Araujo (knee) remains the only concern for Andre Jardine's side heading into matchday two, with the veteran defender's likely return scheduled for early February.

America possible XI: Malagón, I. Reyes, Álvarez, Chicote Calderón, Lara, Juárez, Naveda, S. Reyes, Hernández, S. Martínez, R. Martínez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Jiménez Defenders: Araujo, Álvarez, Cáceres, Lichnovsky, Lara, Reyes (Israel and Salvador), Juárez, Calderón, Fuentes Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Richard Sánchez, Dos Santos, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Naveda, Suárez Forwards: Martín, Quiñones, Martinez

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro has also been relatively busy over the winter break, bringing Francisco Venegas (Mazatlan), Brayton Vazquez (Dorados), Jesus Vega (Tijuana), Fernando Tapia, and Martin Rio through the door on free transfers, while Facundo Batista (Necaxa), Misael Domínguez (Necaxa), and Rubio Rubin (Real Salt Lake) have all arrived on loan deals.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison, Mendoza, Gularte, Barbieri, Ortíz, Escamilla, Gómez, Lertora, Barrera, Ayón, Cordero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison, Arana Defenders: Gularte, Perlaza, Barbieri, Venegas, Sandoval, Mendoza, Vazquez, Manzanares, Vega Midfielders: Montecinos, Sierra, Barrera, Poggi, Domínguez, Lértora, García, Escamilla, Gomez, Canales, Rio, García Forwards: Rubin, Batista, Cordero, Sanvezzo, Ayon Calderon, Yrizar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score Competition 21/09/23 Queretaro 1-2 Club America Mexico Liga MX 10/07/23 Queretaro 0-0 Club America Mexico Liga MX 07/01/23 Club America 0-0 Queretaro Mexico Clausura 24/08/22 Queretaro 0-1 Club America Mexico Apertura 02/03/22 Club America 1-1 Queretaro Mexico Clausura

