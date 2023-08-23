Club America vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between América and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday's Liga MX Apertura action sees Las Águilas of America host los Rayados del Necaxa at Azteca Stadium in CDMX. Both teams are languishing in the bottom-half of the table and this would be a great opportunity to start turning things around.

Club America were one of the contenders to win the Leagues Cup, but their campaign was marred by injuries as they were knocked out in the Round of 16 stages, losing 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw against MLS outfit Nashville.

They subsequently resumed the Liga MX Apertura action with a 1-1 draw away to Atlas despite being the better side, with more possession (64% to 36%) and four shots on target to just one. The hosts will try to build on their positive display last time out and display a more rejuvenated approach in the upcoming game against beleaguered Necaxa.

Currently sitting in lowly 16th-place in the table, Necaxa are still in search of their first win of the 2023 Liga MX season with two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

The visitors were humiliated in the Leagues Cup, being eliminated in the group stages after losing 3-0 to FC Dallas and 4-1 to Charlotte before falling by a landslide to Tigres, who ran away with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

América vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 PT Venue: Estadio Necaxa

The Liga MX clash between Club America vs Necaxa will be played at Estadio Azteca on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, with kick off scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch América vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

This fixture will be shown live on TV on Univision and TUDN in the United States, and and available to stream live online through fuboTV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

América team news

Club America boss Andre Jardine has a major problem on his hands in terms of how he can assemble a formidable XI with injuries looming large on his side.

The hosts will head into the fixture without the services of their talismanic striker Henry Martin and key central defender Sebastian Caceres. The duo suffered injuries during their Leagues Cup campaign and missed out the last game against Atlas, which caused a major setback for the club.

On the flip side, Jardine can now call upon Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo after he served his suspension last time out.

In Martin's absence upfront, the major goal-scoring responsibility will fall on the shoulders of new recruit, Julian Quinones, who already has three goal contributions from two Liga MX games for America and also shone at the Leagues Cup with two goals and an assist from four outings.

The 26-year-old Colombian forward led the line quite well against Atlas and would be required to put forward a similar level of performance here.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Lara, Chavez; Sanchez, dos Santos; Suarez, Fidalgo, Rodriguez; Quinones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: Araujo, Mere, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun, I. Reyes Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Rodriguez, Lainez, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martinez, Zendejas

Necaxa team news

With the current squad misfiring, Necaxa are continuing to be active in the transfer market in search of the right pieces to fit into Rafael Dudamel's playing XI.

They have secured two promising loan deals for Paraguayan striker Brian Samudio and left-back Jorge Rodriguez from Toluca till the end of the season. The former made his debut as a substitute against Tigres UANL, while the latter already has a couple of appearances under his belt for his new club.

Necaxa possible XI: ; Gudino; Gonzalez, Castro, Formiliano, Pena, Oliveros; Garnica, Poggi, Esquivel, Mendez; Batista

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Unsain Defenders: Formiliano, Oliveros, Pena, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Rodríguez, Montes, Martínez Midfielders: Colorado, Mendez, Mantilla, Jurado, Andrade, Dominguez, Garnica, Esquivel, Cortez, Gomez, Alvarez, Cortes, Poggi, González Forwards: Silvera, Batista, Monreal, Samudio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/2/23 America 2-1 Necaxa Liga MX Clausura 16/12/22 America 3-3 Necaxa Club Friendly Games 11/9/22 Necaxa 1-2 America Liga MX Apertura 3/4/22 Necaxa 0-1 America Liga MX Clausura 1/8/21 America 2-1 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura

