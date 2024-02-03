Club America vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of Liga MX's biggest clubs are set to renew their rivalry, as defending champions Club America play host to CF Monterrey on Saturday night at the Estadio Azteca.

It's a top-of-the-table showdown between two behemoths, as both sides have yet to lose thus far, having accumulated 10 points from their opening four games of the 2024 Clausura season, with Rayados leading only on goals scored with eight.

The Eagles have performed brilliantly over the past year and a half. They managed to easily scoop the Apertura title, and are now crushing it in the Clausura campaign as well. Sure, they were held to a point last time out on the road at Necaxa, but Las Aguilas will be eager to prove that was just a minor blip with a statement victory here.

CF America vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

How to watch CF America vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America will remain without the services of centre-back Nester Araujo, who is still recovering from an LCL tear that was sustained during the 2023 Clausura in September. America boss Andre Jardine will call upon the likes of Israel Reyes and Sebastian Caceres to shore up the central defence.

Winger Leonard Suarez is absent due to an ankle injury, which may allow Alex Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez to play more minutes out wide.

Midfielder Richard Sanchez misses out via suspension after picking up a red card last time out against Necaxa. Meanwhile, Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, and Diego Valdes will patrol the middle of the park.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky; Valdes, dos Santos, Reyes, Fidalgo; Quinones, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Monterrey team news

Jesus Gallardo's knee injury rules him out from this blockbuster matchup, which means Gerardo Arteaga, who has just been signed from Belgian side Genk, could be in line for his first start.

Midfielder Luis Romo is set to miss the game due to a muscle injury. Rayados manager Fernando 'Tano' Ortiz will most likely rely on Omar Govea and Jorge Rodriguez to control the tempo in the midfield.

USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez has enjoyed a terrific start in Liga MX, bagging three goals in his side's last two games.

Club America predicted XI: Andrada; Guzman, Vegas, Moreno; Corona, Canales, Aguirre, Govea, Meza; Berterame, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenes Defenders: Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez Forwards: Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Score 29/10/23 Monterrey 0-3 Club America Mexico Liga MX 21/06/23 Club America 0-1 Monterrey Elite Club Friendlies 09/04/23 Club America 2-1 Monterrey Mexico Clausura 10/07/22 Monterrey 3-2 Club America Mexico Apertura 06/03/22 Monterrey 2-1 Club America Mexico Clausura

