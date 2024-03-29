Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions Club America will host 13th-placed Atletico de San Luis at the Azteca Stadium in Friday night's Liga MX Clausura action.

The hosts are still embroiled in the title scrap thanks to a goalless draw against Chivas in their most recent competitive action before the international break.

Andre Jardine's side are in second place in the regular season Liga MX Clausura table with 25 points after 12 rounds, behind Monterrey only on goal difference. Victory over San Luis by three or more goals on Friday would see the Eagles overtake the Rayados in first place, at least temporarily.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in 13th position, after picking up just 13 points from 12 games so far, as Gustavo Leal's side have failed to build on a positive start to the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CF America vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET/7 pm PT Venue: Azteca Stadium

Club America and Atletico San Luis lock horns at the Azteca Stadium on Friday, March 29, 2024, with the two sides set to kick-off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CF America vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club América played a friendly match against Cruz Azul during the international break. The Eagles lost 3-2, but in a more concerning news, Álvaro Fidalgo was forced off due to a physical discomfort.

The Spanish midfielder's complete diagnosis and availability for the encounter versus San Luis remain unclear. If he misses out, Richard Sánchez will take his place.

Club America possible XI: L. Malagón; K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, C. Calderón; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdés; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis remain without the services of Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini, who is ruled out for the visitors because of a knock, while Mexican midfielder Andres Iniesta is sidelined due to a meniscus injury.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: A. Sánchez; I. Moreno, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, A. Cruz; J. Güémez, R. Dourado, J. Castro; Vitinho, J. Sanabria, F. Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames, Iniesta Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 CF America 0-2 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Apertura Playoff December 7, 2023 Atletico de San Luis 0-5 CF America Liga MX Apertura Playoff November 2, 2023 Atletico de San Luis 0-1 CF America Liga MX Apertura May 14, 2023 CF America 1-2 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Clausura Playoff May 11, 2023 Atletico de San Luis 1-3 CF America Liga MX Clausura Playoff

Useful links