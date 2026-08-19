How to buy Club América 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Liga MX news and more

Liga MX's most successful and wealthiest side, Club América, are aiming to bounce back this campaign after a tough twelve months and you could be in Mexico City to see them take to the pitch.

Prior to those testing times at the back end of 2025 and at the start of 2026, Las Águilas (The Eagles) had been soaring high, winning three titles in-a-row (Apertura 2024 & 2025 and Clausura 2025) and finishing second in Clausura 2025.

In addition to seeing a host of world class players in action, such as Henry Martin, Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez and Raphael Veiga, those going to Club América home matches, will also have the added bonus of setting foot in one of the world's most iconic venues, the Estadio Azteca.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Club América matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Club America fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Fri, Aug 21 (9pm) Liga MX: FC Juarez vs Club America Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez (Ciudad Juárez) Tickets Wed, Aug 26 (7.45pm) Leagues Cup: Columbus Crew vs Club America Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, USA) Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (7pm) Liga MX: Club America vs Club Puebla Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (7pm) Liga MX: Club America vs Club Tijuana Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sat, Sep 12 (TBC) Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs Club America Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (9pm) Liga MX: Club America vs C.D. Guadalajara Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sun, Sep 27 (9pm) Liga MX: Club Necaxa vs Club America Estadio Victoria (Aguascalientes) Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (9pm) Liga MX: Club America vs C.F. Monterrey Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (7pm) Liga MX: Club León vs Club America León Stadium (León) Tickets

How to buy Club America tickets

Official Club América home tickets can be purchased digitally through the Fanki App or Fanki.com, which serves as the club's primary official ticketing platform. Tickets generally go on sale during the week of the match, typically 3 to 7 days before kick-off.

Tickets can sometimes be purchased directly at the Estadio Azteca box office on matchday, if the game is not sold out. It's worth noting that the box office handles transactions digitally via mobile application, rather than physical paper tickets or cash.

In addition, fans can purchase Club America match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Club America tickets?

Official Club América tickets for standard Liga MX home matches at Estadio Azteca generally range from $675 MXN to $3,500 MXN (US $35 to $200). However, premier hospitality experiences can scale significantly higher, reaching up to $9,000 MXN (US $475).

Face-value pricing fluctuates dynamically based on the profile of the opposing team, with historic rivalry matches like the Clásico Nacional against Chivas de Guadalajara driving higher base prices.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca (officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium located in Coyoacán, Mexico City.

It's been the regular home ground of Liga MX team Club America (and Cruz Azul for periods), as well as the Mexico national team, since opening in 1966. With a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The Azteca famously staged both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, and although it didn't host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, it made history in the summer, becoming the only stadium to stage matches at three different World Cups.

Club America records and statistics

Club America (Club de Fútbol América S.A. de C.V.) is the most successful and decorated club in Mexican football history, holding the record for the most domestic league titles and international club trophies in the CONCACAF region.

Honours and Trophy highlights

Liga MX: 16 titles (all-time national record)

Copa México: 6 titles (all-time national record)

CONCACAF Champions Cup / Champions League: 7 titles (joint regional record)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Cristóbal Ortega (711), Alfredo Tena (594)

Most Goals: Luis Roberto Alves ('Zague') (192), Cuauhtémoc Blanco (153)

All-Time Leaders

Club América tops the historic, all-time Liga MX table for the most total victories, points accumulated, and goals scored.

Never Gone Down

Club America are one of only two teams (the other being Chivas) who have never been relegated to the Mexican second division.



