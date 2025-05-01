The LA Clippers are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to open the thrilling Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Nuggets won the last game 131-115 and took a series lead 3-2.
The Clippers, who are behind 3-2 in the series, have a minor offensive advantage because they average 109.2 points per game, which is the fifth-best in the league, while Denver's average is 105.8 (9th).
The Clippers are also superior defensively, giving up only 105.8 points every game, which places them in eighth spot, while the Nuggets give up 109.2 points per game, placing them in 12th spot.
The Clippers have a remarkable field goal percentage of 48.6% (3rd) compared to the Nuggets' strong 46.6% (5th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
The LA Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA battle on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Date
May 1, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Intuit Dome
Location
Inglewood, California
How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
LA Clippers team news
Kawhi Leonard averages 25.2 points per game and shoots 73.9% from his free-throw line and 55.7% from the field.
Ivica Zubac averages 10.2 rebounds per game—4.6 offensive and 5.6 defensive.
James Harden leads the team's offense with 8.6 assists a game, but he also averages 3.0 turnovers during 38.8 minutes on the court.
LA Clippers injuries
No injuries
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points per game while shooting 80.0% from his free-throw line and an incredible 57.6% from the field.
Aaron Gordon averages 14.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.1%.
Jamal Murray shoots 47.4% from the field and averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.
Denver Nuggets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for Season
LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record
Game 6 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets is expected to be a fiercely contested affair based on the past five head-to-head meetings. The Nuggets have taken three of the previous five games, including two close victories by a combined two points and a resounding 131-115 triumph in Game 5. However, as evidenced by their decisive 105-102 triumph in Game 4 and their 117-83 thumping victory in Game 3, the Clippers have proven they can recover well. Denver leads the series 3-2, but the Clippers have shown they can match up mentally and perform well under duress. In light of the fact that several of the earlier games were decided by extremely narrow margins, Game 6 may depend on execution in the closing minutes.
Date
Results
Apr 30, 2025
Nuggets 131-115 Clippers
Apr 27, 2025
Nuggets 101-99 Clippers
Apr 25, 2025
Clippers 117-83 Nuggets
Apr 22, 2025
Clippers 105-102 Nuggets
Apr 20, 2025
Nuggets 112-110 Clippers