Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The LA Clippers are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to open the thrilling Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Nuggets won the last game 131-115 and took a series lead 3-2.

The Clippers, who are behind 3-2 in the series, have a minor offensive advantage because they average 109.2 points per game, which is the fifth-best in the league, while Denver's average is 105.8 (9th).

The Clippers are also superior defensively, giving up only 105.8 points every game, which places them in eighth spot, while the Nuggets give up 109.2 points per game, placing them in 12th spot.

The Clippers have a remarkable field goal percentage of 48.6% (3rd) compared to the Nuggets' strong 46.6% (5th).

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA battle on May 1, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date May 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

LA Clippers team news

Kawhi Leonard averages 25.2 points per game and shoots 73.9% from his free-throw line and 55.7% from the field.

Ivica Zubac averages 10.2 rebounds per game—4.6 offensive and 5.6 defensive.

James Harden leads the team's offense with 8.6 assists a game, but he also averages 3.0 turnovers during 38.8 minutes on the court.

LA Clippers injuries

No injuries

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points per game while shooting 80.0% from his free-throw line and an incredible 57.6% from the field.

Aaron Gordon averages 14.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.1%.

Jamal Murray shoots 47.4% from the field and averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Game 6 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets is expected to be a fiercely contested affair based on the past five head-to-head meetings. The Nuggets have taken three of the previous five games, including two close victories by a combined two points and a resounding 131-115 triumph in Game 5. However, as evidenced by their decisive 105-102 triumph in Game 4 and their 117-83 thumping victory in Game 3, the Clippers have proven they can recover well. Denver leads the series 3-2, but the Clippers have shown they can match up mentally and perform well under duress. In light of the fact that several of the earlier games were decided by extremely narrow margins, Game 6 may depend on execution in the closing minutes.

Date Results Apr 30, 2025 Nuggets 131-115 Clippers Apr 27, 2025 Nuggets 101-99 Clippers Apr 25, 2025 Clippers 117-83 Nuggets Apr 22, 2025 Clippers 105-102 Nuggets Apr 20, 2025 Nuggets 112-110 Clippers

