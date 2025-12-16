How to watch Clemson vs South Carolina NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

An in-state showdown takes center stage Tuesday night as South Carolina heads to Littlejohn Coliseum to square off with Clemson in a heated rivalry matchup.

The Gamecocks come in at 7-3 after grinding out a 71-55 win over The Citadel. While South Carolina struggled mightily from beyond the arc, knocking down just three of 23 attempts, they made their living inside, piling up 42 points in the paint and adding another 18 at the charity stripe. Defensively, they held the Bulldogs to 37 percent shooting and controlled the glass with a 40-32 rebounding edge.

Clemson enters the contest at 8-3, fresh off a 70-63 victory over Mercer on Saturday. The Tigers used that win to steady themselves after back-to-back setbacks against Alabama and BYU. Clemson asserted itself on the boards with a double-digit rebounding advantage and matched South Carolina’s interior focus by scoring 34 points in the lane. After heading into the break down 39-33, the Tigers flipped the script in the second half, sparked by senior guard Dillon Hunter, who poured in 10 of his 15 points after halftime to fuel the comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs South Carolina NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson vs South Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC.

How to watch Clemson vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Clemson vs South Carolina news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

Clemson enters the matchup coming off a 27-7 campaign a year ago, highlighted by an 18-2 run through ACC play and an Elite Eight appearance. Despite lofty expectations, the Tigers’ season ended abruptly with a first-round NCAA Tournament upset at the hands of McNeese State. Head coach Brad Brownell, now in his 16th season, owns a 300-199 career mark in charge of the program, and his 2025–26 squad was projected to finish seventh in the ACC preseason poll.

The roster, however, looks vastly different. Fourteen players from last season moved on, leaving Clemson with just three returning scholarship players — two of whom redshirted a year ago. Brownell retooled aggressively through the portal and recruiting, bringing in six transfers and four freshmen. The headline addition is 6-foot-10 forward Nick Davidson, a graduate transfer from Nevada who averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. RJ Godfrey, who began his career at Clemson before spending last year at Georgia, is back in orange and averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 boards. Other Tigers worth monitoring against South Carolina include senior guard Jestin Porter (10.8 PPG), junior forward Carter Welling (9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds), and junior forward Jake Wahlin (7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds).

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina’s attack is paced by senior guard Meechie Johnson, who leads the way with 15.5 points per night while shooting an efficient 45.1 percent from the floor, and he chips in 3.4 assists as well. The Gamecocks have additional scoring options to keep an eye on against Northwestern, including veteran guard Mike Sharavjamts (11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game), freshman backcourt spark Eli Ellis at 10.2 points a contest, and junior forward Elijah Strong, who adds 10.1 per outing.

As a team, South Carolina averages 80.1 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting, though perimeter efficiency has been a challenge at 31.3 percent from deep. The Gamecocks tend to hang their hat on the defensive end, allowing just 68.2 points per game and holding opponents under 42 percent shooting overall. They are especially stingy beyond the arc, limiting foes to 25.8 percent from three, one of the top marks nationally. KenPom slots USC 88th overall, with a slightly better profile on defense than offense.

Injury note: Forward Elijah Strong is listed as questionable with a knee issue.