FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

How to watch the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will be out for vengeance when they welcome Philadelphia Union in an MLS playoff game at TQL Stadium on Saturday night, with a place in the Eastern Conference final at stake.

For the second year in a row, the two teams will face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Union coming out on top with 1-0 victory.

However, that match was played in Philadelphia, and FC Cincinnati will hope playing in front of their home supporters will hand them the upper hand to exact revenge.

The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners continued their dominant run by taking out New York Red Bulls in the first round, sweeping their Eastern Conferences rivals 2-0 in their best-of-three conference quarterfinal series.

On the other hand, the Union crushed the New England Revolution in the opening round, also clean sweeping their opponents to secure a spot in the semifinals.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00pm ET/ 7:00pm CT/ 5:00pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

The MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi-final match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union will be played at the TQL Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm CT/ 5:00 pm for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS game will be available to stream on Apple TV and viewers can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati boss Pat Noonan has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this crucial encounter, but he will be without MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, who picked up two yellow cards in his last outing against the New York Red Bulls.

The Orange and Blue are already without centre-back Nick Hagglund, who was lost for the season with a hamstring injury. Yerson Mosquera, who has been on international duty with Colombia, is the most likely starter at the heart of Cincinnati's backline on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Mosquera, Halsey, Murphy; Arias, Kubo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Badji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Kann, Walters Defenders: Mosquero, Miazga, Murphy, Akpunonu, Powell, Gaddis, Halsey Midfielders: Angulo, Nwobodo, Moreno, Pinto, Acosta, Kubo, Valenzuela Forwards: Barreal, Vazquez, Boupendza, Santos, Ordonez, Badiji

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be missing the services of left-back Kai Wagner for the second game of a three-game ban after he directed a racial slur towards an opponent in the first match of their quarterfinal. Defender Jakob Glesnes will miss the rest of the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

However, striker Julian Carranza, who has produced 18 goals and 13 assists this season, is expected to return after missing the second game of the playoffs due to a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Lowe, Elliott, Harriel; Martinez; Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag; Torres, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik Defenders: Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders: Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards: Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/9/23 Philadelphia Union 2-2 FC Cincinnati MLS 9/4/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 10/2/23 FC Cincinnati 1-3 Philadelphia Union America Friendlies 21/10/22 Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati MLS Play-Offs 7/8/22 FC Cincinnati 3-1 Philadelphia Union MLS

