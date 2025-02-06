Everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati Reds MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off their 2024 campaign in style with an 8-2 triumph over the Washington Nationals on March 28 at Great American Ball Park and wrapped things up with a 3-0 shutout victory against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

However, in between those bookend wins, the Reds stumbled through 85 defeats and never truly threatened to break into the postseason race. That struggle ultimately cost manager David Bell his job with five games remaining in the regular season. After making a 20-win leap from 2022 to 2023, the club took a step backward, though their 77-85 finish still stands as the second-best record they’ve posted in the last decade—excluding the shortened 60-game season in 2020.

It's been a long drought for the franchise, which hasn't clinched the NL Central Division or won a playoff game in 12 years. Their last postseason appearance in a full 162-game season came back in 2013, while their most recent playoff series victory dates all the way back to 1995. The club hasn’t hoisted the National League pennant or captured a World Series title since 1990.

While the 2023 squad kept their playoff hopes alive until the final week, the 2024 Reds faded from contention by mid-August. GOAL has everything you need to know about the Reds' upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Reds MLB game in 2025.

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2024 Opponents vs. Cleveland (3:05 pm ET) Stadium Goodyear Ballpark TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network Ohio Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs San Francisco 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park Mar 29, 2025 vs San Francisco 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park Mar 30, 2025 vs San Francisco 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park Mar 31, 2025 vs Texas 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 1, 2025 vs Texas 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 2, 2025 vs Texas 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 3, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:40 PM American Family Field Apr 4, 2025 @ Milwaukee 8:10 PM American Family Field Apr 5, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:10 PM American Family Field Apr 6, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field Apr 7, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park Apr 8, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park Apr 9, 2025 @ San Francisco 3:45 PM Oracle Park Apr 11, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 12, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 13, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 15, 2025 vs Seattle 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 16, 2025 vs Seattle 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 17, 2025 vs Seattle 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 18, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 19, 2025 @ Baltimore 4:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 20, 2025 @ Baltimore 1:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 21, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 22, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 23, 2025 @ Miami 1:10 PM loanDepot park Apr 25, 2025 @ Colorado 8:40 PM Coors Field Apr 26, 2025 @ Colorado 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 27, 2025 @ Colorado 3:10 PM Coors Field Apr 28, 2025 vs St. Louis 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 29, 2025 vs St. Louis 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 30, 2025 vs St. Louis 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 1, 2025 vs St. Louis 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 2, 2025 vs Washington 6:10 PM Great American Ball Park May 3, 2025 vs Washington 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 4, 2025 vs Washington 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park May 5, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park May 6, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park May 7, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park May 8, 2025 @ Atlanta 7:15 PM Truist Park May 9, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 10, 2025 @ Houston 7:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 11, 2025 @ Houston 2:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 13, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 14, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 7:14 PM Great American Ball Park May 15, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 16, 2025 vs Cleveland 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 17, 2025 vs Cleveland 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 18, 2025 vs Cleveland 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 19, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park May 20, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park May 21, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 12:35 PM PNC Park May 23, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 24, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park May 25, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 26, 2025 @ Kansas City 4:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 27, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 28, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 30, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 31, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field

How to watch the Cincinnati Reds MLB games in the Cincinnati area

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (FDSN Ohio) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Cincinnati Reds, covering southern and central Ohio, along with select areas of Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia. For those tuning in from outside the state, Reds broadcasts can also be found on FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast, reaching audiences in Tennessee and parts of North Carolina, as well as on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, which will cover certain regions of Indiana.

From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Reds viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Reds broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Reds through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Cincinnati Reds MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Reds games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Cincinnati Reds MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Ohio ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Reds games live and how to enjoy Cincy baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Ohio through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Ohio, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Reds games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Ohio, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Reds games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Reds games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Reds games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Reds games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Ohio. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Reds games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Cincinnati Reds games on FDSN Ohio. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Reds games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Reds game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Reds' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Cincy baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Reds games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Reds fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.