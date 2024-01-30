Chivas vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still searching for their first win of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura season, Chivas Guadalajara will look to finally kick-start their campaign when they take on Toluca at Estadio Akron on Tuesday night.

It hasn’t been the start to the season that newly-appointed head coach Fernando Gago would have been hoping for this term, as they already find themselves sitting 13th in the standings after accumulating just two points from their opening three matches.

On the flip side, It has been a hugely positive start to the new season for Toluca, as they already sit seventh in the standings, having gone unbeaten so far, with one win and two draws after three rounds. With seven goals scored since the start of the campaign, the visitors also boast the best-attacking record in the division.

CD Guadalajara vs Toluca kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:05 pm ET/ 7:05 PT Venue: Estadio Akron

Chivas will welcome Toluca to the Estadio Akron on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:05 pm ET / 7:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and Peacock, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas' have been weak in the final third so far this season, meaning that the return of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez could spark a revival. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker announced his return to the club last week after an impressive stay in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

The Mexican didn’t make his return over the weekend, but he is likely to get a warm homecoming from home fans in this game.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Chavez; Guzman, Gutierrez, Beltran; Alvarado, Macias, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Sanchez, Chavez, Sepulveda, Orozco, Briseno, Castillo Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Gutierrez, Beltran, R. Gonzalez, Torres Forwards: Macias, Cowell, Cisneros, Alvarado, Padilla, A. Gonzalez, Garcia

Toluca team news

Free-scoring Toluca are a team transformed under Portuguese head coach Renato Paiva, and there would be slight disappointment at the fact that they have just won one out of three despite emerging as the top-scoring team in the division. They have only one injury concern heading into the Chivas litmus test, with Isaias Violante out with a leg injury.

Toluca predicted lineup: Volpi, García, Huerta, Piñuelas, Villegas, Baeza, Ruíz, Belmonte, Domínguez, Araújo, López.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, García Defenders: Piñuelas, Huerta, Orrantia, Isais, García, Mosquera, Mora Midfielders: Belmonte, Domínguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Meneses, Navarro, Baeza, Gamboa, Venegas Forwards: Raul, López, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/10/23 Toluca 1-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 22/01/23 CD Guadalajara 1-2 Toluca Liga MX, Apertura 05/09/22 Toluca 0-0 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 10/04/22 Toluca 1-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 18/10/21 CD Guadalajara 2-0 Toluca Liga MX, Clausura

