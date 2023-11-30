Chivas vs Pumas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and Pumas will meet at the Estadio Akron on Thursday night for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura quarter-final first-leg in what will be a rematch of their last regular season game.

The Felinos recorded a 1-0 win over the side from Guadalajara and consolidated a fourth place finish in the general table, while the Rojiblancos dropped to fifth position.

This match-up will now be repeated in the Liguilla, with the first leg being staged at the Estadio Akron and the return game at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Pumas kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:05pm ET/ 7:05pm PT Venue: Estadio AKRON

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Pumas will be played at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. It will kick off at 10:05pm ET/ 7:05pm PT on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, and Fubo. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel (fractured cheekbone) and centre-back Jesus Orozco (muscle) have resumed full training with the rest of the group, a big boost for Chivas' head coach Veljko Paunovic, who had both down as first-choice starters at the time of their injuries. The duo are in contention to face Pumas in the first leg of the Liguilla quarter-finals.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Martinez, Briseno, Calderon; Beltran, Gonzalez, Guzman; Padilla, Marin, Brizuela

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Jiménez, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sanchez, Mier, Briseno, Mayorga, Martínez, G. Sepulveda, Calderón, Mozo, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Cisneros, Padilla, Munoz, Brizuela, Torres, Gutierrez, Perez, A. Gonzalez, Beltran, Guzman, R. Gonzalez Forwards: Marin, Cisneros, Macias, Vega, Brigido, Rios, Organista, Alvarado

Pumas team news

Despite struggling with consistency and form, Pumas UNAM have managed to fight their way into the top six. Young defender Pablo Monroy was included in the squad in the final regular season game against Chivas Guadalajara, meaning defensive midfielder Jose Caicedo (unknown) is the only absentee for the visitors.

The Felinos have one of the most exciting up-and-coming Mexican stars in 22-year-old left-winger Cesar Huerta, who has scored eight Liga MX goals so far this season and will carry the attacking responsibilities.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Rivas, Natan, Magallan, Aldrete; U. Rivas, Trigos; Salvio, del Prete; Huerta; G. Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paul, Alcalá, González Defenders: Rivas, Bennevendo, Galindo, Ergas, Nathan Silva, Ortíz, Casares, Monroy, Aldrete, Magallan, Ramirez Midfielders: Salvio, Huerta, Caicedo, Lopez, Hernandez, Samano, Rivas, Gutierrez, Carreon, Samano, Trigos, Molina Forwards: Dinenno, del Prete, Rodriguez, Lopez, Fernandez, Montejano, Tabo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Pumas UNAM 1-0 Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura 19/2/23 Pumas UNAM 1-2 Guadalajara Liga MX Clausura 28/8/22 Guadalajara 3-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura 9/5/22 Guadalajara 4-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura 24/4/22 Guadalajara 3-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura

