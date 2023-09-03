How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A thrilling Liga MX clash awaits this weekend, as Monterrey travel to Guadalajara to take on the Chivas, with both teams aiming to return to the win column.

After falling just short of lifting a record-equaling 13th Liga MX title in the recent Clausura season, Chivas have made an impressive start to the 2023 Apertura campaign. They kicked off with three wins in a row against Club Leon, Atletico de San Luis, and Necaxa.

The break may have arrived at the wrong time for Veljko Paunovic's side, and somewhat halted their positive momentum as they were dumped out of the 2023 Leagues Cup in the group stage itself after suffering two back-to-back defeats. Their Liga MX season resumed with a stalemate against FC Juarez.

They returned to winning ways against Tijuana before their five-game unbeaten league run came to an end last time out, losing 2-1 against Santos Laguna.

Similarly, Monterrey also made a decent start in the league this season. They started slow and shared the spoils against San Luis on the opening-day before bagging two wins on the bounce against Atlas FC and Mazatlan FC before the break.

Unlike Chivas, Monterrey had an excellent 2023 Leagues Cup campaign, finishing fourth. However, since resuming the Apertura season, the five-time Liga MX winners have been mired in a troubling slump that has seen them to lose back-to-back games against Cruz Azul and Toluca.

Chivas vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 :05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

The Liga MX game between Guadalajara and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Mexico, on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The kickoff time for the match is set at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm.

How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The highly-anticipated fixture will be available to watch and stream live on Telemundo, Peacock, Universo, Fubo, and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Chivas will be without the services of forward José Juan Macías and left-winger Carlos Cisneros for this game, with both sidelined with ACL injuries and will not return to training before 2024.

Star forward Alexis Vega, who recently made his comeback from a serious knee injury, scored in this corresponding fixture during the Clausura 2023 season, where he bagged three goals and three assists in eight games.

The 25-year-old winger would have hoped to have a similar impact this time as well, but he will be unavailable for this match after he was sent off in the last game against Santos Laguna. Jesus Padilla will likely deputize to fill the void on Guadalajara’s left flank.

Chivas possible XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Mayorga; Beltran, Gonzalez; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Padilla; Marin



Position Players Goalkeepers: Jiménez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Chiquete, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: González, Torres, Gutiérrez, Beltrán, Guzmán, Muñoz Forwards: Cisneros, Pérez, Brígido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla, Macías, Cisneros, Ríos, Marín

Monterrey team news

Goalscoring has been a major issue for Monterrey this season, having managed only five goals in as many league games this season. The visitors will also be without their key striker German Berterame till October. The 24-year-old fractured his foot in the game against Portland Timbers after scoring five times in the Leagues Cup and continues to be unavailable for selection.

With goals drying up, head coach Fernando Ortiz has looked to his midfield to provide creativity and goals in the final third. The Argentine boss pushed playmaker Sergio Canales up front alongside 19-year-old Ali Avila in the last game.

For this encounter against Chivas, winger Joao Rojas could replace youngster Avila in the starting lineup. Although the 26-year-old Ecuadorian has yet to start a league match this season, having come off the bench in all of his four appearances, he is the Rojas' leading scorer with two goals, which could come into Ortiz's thinking.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gallardo, Vegas, Guzman, Medina; Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo; Rojas, Canales

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Sanchez, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo Forwards: R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/1/23 Monterrey 0-1 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 24/8/22 Chivas 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 14/4/22 Chivas 1-3 Monterrey Liga MX Clausura 22/8/21 Monterrey 0-0 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 11/7/21 Chivas 0-1 Monterrey Club Fiendlies

