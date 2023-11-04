Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Chivas are set to renew their rivalry in the highly-anticipated Liga MX Apertura clash at the Akron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After their humiliating 4-0 loss to Tigres UANL in their last home match, Chivas will take plenty of confidence from their resilient performance against Queretaro FC last time out. Despite being reduced to ten men late in the game, the hosts defended their slender lead to clinch a 2-1 victory away from home.

With 24 points from 15 games in the back, Chivas currently sit fourth in the 2023 Apertura table, registering seven wins, three draws, and five losses, and are now only one positive result away from assuring themselves of a playoff berth this season.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are enjoying somewhat of a renaissance after a horrendous start to the 2023 Apertura, and could yet sneak into the playoff series spots if results elsewhere turn in their favour.

The visitors have registered back-to-back wins over Concacaf Champions League winners Club Leon and FC Juarez in their last two fixtures, which has lifted them up to 15th in the table with 17 points, only two behind 10th-placed Mazatlan, who occupy the final play-in berth.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:05 p.m. ET/ 8:05 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Akron

Chivas and Cruz Azul face off on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 11:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 8:05 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, and Sling TV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Chivas' will miss out on the services of their key attacker, Ricardo Marin, for the visit of Cruz Azul after he was handed marching order in the 83rd minute against Queretaro. Other than that, Alexis Vega (knee), Carlos Cisneros, Jose Macias (both ACL), Jesus Orozco (thigh), and Jose Rangel (head) will remain unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries.

Mexican forward Roberto Alvarado has netted six goals and assisted once in 12 appearances, and will be one to watch in this encounter.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Ma

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will be without young center-back Cristian Jimenez, who picked an ankle injury in late October and is still several days away from regaining full fitness. The visitors will hang their hopes on talismanic forward, Angel Sepulveda, to produce moments of brilliance in the attacking third, having scored nine goals from 12 appearances. Uriel Antuna and Diber Cambindo will provide further attacking support.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Guerrero, Salcedo, Ditta; Huescas, Rodriguez, Lira, Rotondi; Antuna, Cambindo; Sepuldeva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/4/23 Guadalajara Chivas 2-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Clausura 31/12/22 Guadalajara Chivas 0-2 Cruz Azul Club Friendlies 2/10/22 Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara Chivas Liga MX Apertura 17/4/22 Cruz Azul 0-1 Guadalajara Chivas Liga MX Clausura 24/10/21 Guadalajara Chivas 1-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura

