Chivas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between CD Guadalajara and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The latest instalment of the Super Clasico between Chivas Guadalajara and Club America will take place in the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Rebano Sagrado entertaining the Aguilas at the Estadio Akron in the first leg of their round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Forge 5-2 on aggregate in the first round last month. They have only won one of their last four Liga MX games, including a 3-0 loss to league leaders Cruz Azul over the weekend.

On the other hand, the reigning Liga MX champions reached this round after a 3-2 win on aggregate over Real Esteli, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg. They are riding a three-game unbeaten run and recorded a 5-1 away win over Atlas in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.

CD Guadalajara vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00pm ET/ 7:00am PT Venue: Akron Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Chivas and Club America will be played at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to be watched and streamed online live through Fubo, TUDN, and Fox Sports 2.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Argentine coach Fernando Gago deployed a heavily rotated side in the first round of the continental tournament, giving several of his starters a rest. However, for this round, especially when facing his arch-rival, one might think that he will resort to a full-strength XI, which includes the likes of Orozco, Gutiérrez, Beltrán, Guzmán, and Alvarado, among others.

Javier Hernández has yet to open his goalscoring account for his boyhood club and will have to settle for a spot on the bench here.

Chivas possible XI: Whalley; Mozo, Briseño, Sepúlveda, Orozco; Gutiérrez, Beltrán, Guzmán; Cowell, Marín, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

CF America team news

Águilas, who sit fourth in the Liga MX Clausura table with 21 points, recorded their biggest win since the turn of the year on Saturday, scoring five goals in their away meeting against Atlas, and will look to continue that goalscoring run. Both Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas bagged a brace in that win and will start this game.

Club America possible XI: Malagón; Reyes, Lichnovsky, Cáceres, Calderón; Fidalgo, Dos Santos; Zendejas, Valdés, Quiñones; Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/10/23 Club América 2-2 CD Guadalajara Club Friendly Games 17/09/23 Club América 4-4 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 22/05/23 Club América 1-3 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 19/05/23 CD Guadalajara 0-1 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 19/03/23 CD Guadalajara 2-4 Club América Liga MX, Clausura

