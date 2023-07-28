China PR Women vs Haiti Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between China PR and Haiti, as well as kick-off time and team news.

China PR Women will look to boost their hopes of making a seventh straight appearance in the Women's World Cup knockouts when they take on Haiti Women on Friday.

From a position of earning an eminent draw, China conceded in the 90th minute as they went down by a 1-0 loss to Denmark.

Whereas Haiti, in their first-ever game at the tournament, was also edged by the same scoreline by England in their Group D opening game.

As such, both sides will need a win in order to open up their chances of making it to the round of 16.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

China PR Women vs Haiti Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 am EDT Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between China PR and Haiti is scheduled for July 28, 2023, at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia.

It will kick off at 7 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch China PR Women vs Haiti Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, fuboTV, UNIVERSO and Sling TV and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

China PR Women team news

China boss Shui Qingxia could consider introducing Wang Shuang from the first whistle after bringing on the midfielder as a substitute against Denmark.

Persisting with the front pair of Wu Chengshu and Lou Jiahui, the backline is also expected to remain the same with Wang Shanshan and Yao Wei in the middle, and Li Mengwen and Chen Qiaozhu as the two full-backs.

China PR Women possible XI: Huan; Mengwen, Shanshan, Wei, Qiaozhu; Shuang, Rui, Lina, Linyan; Chengshu, Jiahui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yu, Huan, Hongyan Defenders: Mengwen, Jiaxing, Linlin, Haiyan, Wei, Qiaozhu, Chen Midfielders: Xin, Mengyu, Rui, Lina, Lingwel, Chengshu, Linyan, Yasha Forwards: Shuang, Shanshan, Jiahul, Jiali, Yuyi

Haiti Women team news

Centre-back Jennyfer Limage suffered an ACL injury in the first half against England and as a result, is ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

There, Haiti head coach Nicolas Delephine would hand a start to the Limage's replacement in Ruthny Mathurin alongside Tabita Joseph.

Melchie Dumornay gave a good account of herself the last time out and will need to put in another important performance going forward on Friday.

Haiti Women possible XI: Theus; Petit-Frere, Mathurin, Joseph, K. Louis; Jeudy, Pierre-Louis; B. Louis, Dumornay, Mondesir; Borgella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Theus, Ambrose, Larco Defenders: Surpis, Joseph, Petit-Frere, E. Joseph, Pierre-Jerome, K. Louis, Mathurin Midfielders: Moryl, Dumornay, Etienne, Jeudy, Ganthier, Pierre-Louis Forwards: B. Louis, Mondesir, Eloissaint, D. Joseph, N. Joseph, Borgella

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other across all competitions.

