Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Chicago White Sox are looking to rebound in the 2025 MLB season after a historically poor performance in 2024, where they recorded a staggering 41-121 record, marking the worst season in modern baseball history.

The team's struggles were evident from the outset, as they began the season with a dismal 3-22 record and later set a franchise record with a 21-game losing streak. This culminated in their early elimination from playoff contention and a managerial change mid-season, with Grady Sizemore stepping in as interim manager after Pedro Grifol was dismissed following an 89-loss start.

In response to their disastrous performance, the White Sox have made several offseason moves aimed at rebuilding the team. They are focusing on developing young talent, highlighted by their top prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, who are expected to play pivotal roles in the franchise's future. Schultz, in particular, has garnered attention for his impressive minor league performance, posting a 2.24 ERA across multiple levels.

The White Sox also aim to integrate other promising players like Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel into their lineup as they look to inject fresh energy into the team. Despite the bleak outlook following such a tumultuous season, there are glimmers of hope for the White Sox as they prepare for 2025. The organization is emphasizing player development and has a robust promotional schedule to engage fans, including special events like "Sunday Bobblehead Days."

While it may take time for the team to return to competitiveness, the focus on nurturing young talent and creating an appealing atmosphere for fans suggests that brighter days could be ahead for the South Side club.

GOAL has everything you need to know about the White Sox's upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Chicago White Sox MLB game in 2025.

Chicago White Sox 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2024 Opponents vs. Chi. Cubs (3:05 pm ET) Stadium Sloan Park TV Channel Chicago Home Sports Network (CHSN) Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 4:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 29, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 30, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Mar 31, 2025 vs Minnesota 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 1, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 2, 2025 vs Minnesota 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 4, 2025 @ Detroit 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 5, 2025 @ Detroit 1:10 PM Comerica Park Apr 6, 2025 @ Detroit 1:40 PM Comerica Park Apr 8, 2025 @ Cleveland 4:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 9, 2025 @ Cleveland 6:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 10, 2025 @ Cleveland 1:10 PM Progressive Field Apr 11, 2025 vs Boston 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 12, 2025 vs Boston 4:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 13, 2025 vs Boston 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 15, 2025 vs Athletics 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 16, 2025 vs Athletics 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 17, 2025 vs Athletics 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 18, 2025 @ Boston 7:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 19, 2025 @ Boston 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 20, 2025 @ Boston 1:35 PM Fenway Park Apr 21, 2025 @ Boston 11:10 AM Fenway Park Apr 22, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 23, 2025 @ Minnesota 7:40 PM Target Field Apr 24, 2025 @ Minnesota 1:10 PM Target Field Apr 25, 2025 @ Athletics 10:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 26, 2025 @ Athletics 4:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 27, 2025 @ Athletics 4:05 PM Sutter Health Park Apr 29, 2025 vs Milwaukee 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field Apr 30, 2025 vs Milwaukee 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 1, 2025 vs Milwaukee 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 2, 2025 vs Houston 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 3, 2025 vs Houston 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 4, 2025 vs Houston 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 5, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 6, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 7, 2025 @ Kansas City 7:40 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 8, 2025 @ Kansas City 2:10 PM Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 9, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 10, 2025 vs Miami 7:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 11, 2025 vs Miami 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 13, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 14, 2025 @ Cincinnati 7:14 PM Great American Ball Park May 15, 2025 @ Cincinnati 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 16, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 17, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 18, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 19, 2025 vs Seattle 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 20, 2025 vs Seattle 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 21, 2025 vs Seattle 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 23, 2025 vs Texas 7:40 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 24, 2025 vs Texas 4:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 25, 2025 vs Texas 2:10 PM Guaranteed Rate Field May 26, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 4:10 PM Citi Field May 27, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 28, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 30, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards May 31, 2025 @ Baltimore 4:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to watch the Chicago White Sox MLB games in the Chicago area

Chicago Home Sports Network (CHSN) is the ultimate hub for fans of the White Sox. Launched in October 2024, the network has officially taken over from NBC Sports Chicago. The best part? Its completely free to watch over the air with just a basic antenna, making it both convenient and cost-effective for fans to catch all their favorite teams.

Currently, the network has partnered with three major pay-TV providers—DirecTV, Astound Broadband, and FuboTV. Supporters can tune in on DirecTV channel 665 and Astound channels 685 and 576.

However, Chicago Sports Network has yet to strike deals with other major carriers like Comcast and YouTube TV. That could change as the network actively seeks more distribution partners. For those who prefer streaming, fans can subscribe directly to the Chicago Sports Network's service and watch live games via the CHSN app (available on both iOS and Android) or through a web browser. Subscriptions begin at $19.99 per month for coverage of a single team or $29.99 for the trio of Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox.

CHSN is also accessible via streaming TV services throughout the broadcast region such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live CHSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Chicago White Sox MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some White Sox games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Chicago White Sox MLB games without cable

Service CHSN ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Chicago basketball games live and how to enjoy White Sox's baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Chicago White Sox on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to CHSN through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include CHSN, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for White Sox games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Huge Intro Savings: Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

How to watch Chicago White Sox on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers CHSN, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised White Sox games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch White Sox games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream White Sox games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch Chicago White Sox MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to White Sox games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast CHSN. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream White Sox games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Chicago White Sox MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry White Sox games on CHSN. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Chicago White Sox on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every White Sox game on Apple TV+, you'll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the White Sox's TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Chicago baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Chicago White Sox anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Chicago White Sox games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international White Sox fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.