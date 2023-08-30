Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in a cross-conference game in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Wednesday at the Soldier Field.

After two consecutive MLS defeats, the latest being a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy last Saturday, Chicago Fire are currently just two points ahead of DC United for the last playoff position in the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Whitecaps recently clinched a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers, putting them two points above the playoff cut-off in the Western Conference.

Chicago vs Vancouver kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30pm EDT Venue: Soldier Field

The game between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at the Soldier Field on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform and the clubs' official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire team news

In their last game against the Galaxy, Chicago Fire were missing several key players: Javier Casas, Chris Mueller and Victor Bezerra were sidelined with injuries. Mauricio Pineda was unavailable due to an accumulation of yellow cards, and Gaston Gimenez, who received two cautions within the first 30 minutes of that match, will also be absent in the upcoming game.

Chicago Fire predicted XI: Brady; Dean, Teran, Czichos, Aceves; F. Navarro, Haile-Selassie; Herbers, Shaqiri, Torres; Koutsias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gal, Brady Defenders: Souquet, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Oregel, A. Rodriguez, Torres, Shaqiri, F. Navarro Forwards: Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Koutsias

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Ryan Gauld is in exceptional form, having scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in his last 13 competitive games. He was particularly effective against the Timbers in the team's previous outing, scoring twice. He's definitely the player to keep an eye on on Wednesday.

Thomas Hasal and Luis Martins were absent from the Whitecaps' lineup in the game against Portland due to injuries. Andres Cubas will also be unavailable for Wednesday's match after receiving another yellow card last weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps predicted XI: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Laryea, Raposo, Schopf, Ahmed; Vite; White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Campagna, Yao, Adekugbe, Laryea Midfielders: Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Ahmed, Raposo, Gauld, Vite, Schopf Forwards: Johnson, Habibullah, White, Cordova, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2022 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 3 Chicago Fire MLS April 2021 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 2 Chicago Fire Club friendly July 2020 Chicago Fire 0 - 2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS April 2019 Chicago Fire 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS July 2018 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 2 Chicago Fire MLS

