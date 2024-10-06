Chicago Bulls 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Chicago Bulls, the NBA's powerhouse in the 1990s, clinched six championships over eight years, thanks in large part to the legendary Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and a formidable supporting cast.

However, recent times have been less kind to the Bulls, who seem poised to hit the reset button and completely overhaul their roster. This sentiment was strongly reinforced following a couple of offseason moves involving two of their top talents.

Trading away DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso appears to be the first step toward a complete revamp of a Bulls core that has reached its limit, with only one playoff win and just a single .500 season since 2018. They sent Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. Meanwhile, they used their 11th overall pick to select local talent Matas Buzelis, a native of Chicago, in the draft.

From preseason, regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Chicago Bulls upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time TV Channel Oct 23, 2024 @ New Orleans 8:00 pm — Oct 25, 2024 @ Milwaukee 8:00 pm — Oct 26, 2024 vs Oklahoma City 8:00 pm — Oct 28, 2024 @ Memphis 8:00 pm — Oct 30, 2024 vs Orlando 8:00 pm — Nov 1, 2024 @ Brooklyn 7:30 pm — Nov 4, 2024 vs Utah 8:30 pm — Nov 6, 2024 @ Dallas 8:30 pm — Nov 7, 2024 vs Minnesota 8:00 pm NBA TV Nov 9, 2024 @ Atlanta 7:30 pm — Nov 11, 2024 vs Cleveland 8:00 pm — Nov 13, 2024 @ New York 7:30 pm — Nov 15, 2024 @ Cleveland 7:30 pm — Nov 17, 2024 vs Houston 7:00 pm — Nov 18, 2024 @ Detroit 7:00 pm — Nov 20, 2024 @ Milwaukee 7:30 pm ESPN Nov 22, 2024 vs Atlanta 8:00 pm — Nov 23, 2024 vs Memphis 8:00 pm NBA TV Nov 26, 2024 @ Washington 7:00 pm — Nov 27, 2024 @ Orlando 7:00 pm — Nov 29, 2024 vs Boston 8:00 pm — Dec 2, 2024 vs Brooklyn 8:00 pm — Dec 5, 2024 @ San Antonio 8:00 pm — Dec 6, 2024 vs Indiana 8:00 pm — Dec 8, 2024 vs Philadelphia 1:00 pm — Dec 19, 2024 @ Boston 7:30 pm — Dec 21, 2024 vs Boston 8:00 pm — Dec 23, 2024 vs Milwaukee 8:00 pm — Dec 26, 2024 @ Atlanta 7:30 pm — Dec 28, 2024 vs Milwaukee 8:00 pm — Dec 30, 2024 @ Charlotte 7:00 pm —

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.

In a significant offseason shift, Chicago Bulls games will no longer be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, as the team, along with other major windy city sports franchises, has opted to form their own regional sports network (RSN), Chicago Home Sports Network (CHSN). The teams have chosen not to renew their deals with NBC Sports Chicago, paving the way for this new venture.

CHSN is set to debut in October, just in time for the NHL and NBA seasons. The new network will air over 300 games, showcasing the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox from Major League Baseball (MLB), and the Chicago Blackhawks from the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Bulls, White Sox, and Blackhawks will co-own the RSN, alongside Standard Media, a Nashville-based company that operates several local TV stations across the Midwest and New England.

As of now, the Chicago Home Sports Network (CHSN) has only locked in a deal with one pay-TV provider—DirecTV. Starting October 1, it will be available in the Choice Package, which includes roughly 125 channels, for a monthly fee of $74.99.

However, CHSN has yet to finalize agreements with other popular carriers like Fubo, Comcast and YouTube TV. That said, the situation could shift soon, as the network is actively seeking additional distribution partners to broaden its reach.

Thankfully, fans won’t need to rely solely on DirecTV to catch their favorite teams. In the Chicagoland area, the network will be accessible for free over the air on channels 62.2 and 62.3, ensuring viewers can still enjoy all the live action without a subscription.

If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental, Chicago Home Sports Network Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Bulls games for absolutely free? Beginning on October 1, the Chicago Sports Network will officially take the place of NBC Sports Chicago. The best part is that fans can watch it for free with a basic antenna, making it both affordable and convenient to tune into your favorite teams starting next month.

Supporters in the Chicagoland area can enjoy all the action over the air on channels 62.2 and 62.3. So, grab yourself an antenna and get ready for some cost-free sports viewing!

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you'd rather stream Bulls games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Chicago Bulls season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Philadelphia+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

Chicago Bulls TV schedule

Opponent Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ New Orleans Pelicans Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Oklahoma City Thunder Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Orlando Magic Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Brooklyn Nets Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Utah Jazz Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Dallas Mavericks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Atlanta Hawks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Cleveland Cavaliers Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ New York Knicks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Cleveland Cavaliers Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Houston Rockets No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Detroit Pistons Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Orlando Magic Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Boston Celtics Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ San Antonio Spurs Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Indiana Pacers Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Boston Celtics Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Boston Celtics Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Atlanta Hawks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - Milwaukee Bucks Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - - @ Charlotte Hornets Chicago Sports Network $29 - - - -

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Channels: CHSN, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Chicago Home Sports Network, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Chicago Bulls, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo does not offer CHSN as of yet, but it does provide plenty of live sports, including Bulls games broadcast on NBA TV and ESPN, though it's worth noting the absence of TNT.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games on Hulu+ Live TV (Not recommended)

Recommended Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) doesn't include CHSN, but for $77 a month, you get ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Chicago Bulls NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Chicago Bulls games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Chicago Sports Network.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Chicago Bulls with Max?

You can catch any Bulls games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Chicago Bulls out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Chicago games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You'll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Chicago Bulls Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Chicago TV market, another dependable way to watch Bulls is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

