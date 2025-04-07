The 2025 Major League Baseball season has officially begun, meaning it's time to free up those big game days to catch all the highs and lows of the MLB.
No matter which side you're following - from the Detroit Tigers to Milwaukee Brewers - you'll want to make sure you can experience every moment of your favorite team's games until the very last ball is thrown. But sometimes knowing where to look is the challenge, with various teams appearing across a number of local and major networks it's often hard to keep up with which channels or providers you need to get the most of your game time.
Thankfully, GOAL is on hand to provide you with all the information you need about how to follow your team on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports).
What is FanDuel Sports Network?
Formerly known as Bally Sports, FanDuel Sports Network is a regional sports network in the US that carries a variety of matches and events; covering live games for professional, collegiate and high school teams.
It's available to watch if you sign up through the provider itself or via a fubo (formerly FuboTV) subscription.Getty Images
Which local MLB teams are available through FanDuel Sports?
FanDuel Sports Network airs a number of regional sports, such as MLB games, via their area-specific networks, meaning fans can watch their team each week of the season. Signing up and tuning into a particular network will get you access to whichever team you're looking to follow throughout the 2025 season.
FanDuel provides coverage for the following MLB teams in 2025.
Team
Regional sports network
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network South
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
St. Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
FanDuel Sports plans
To get access to FanDuel Sports Network, there are a few ways to go about it. You can sign up as a standalone deal, without the need for any other longterm TV subscription commitment. FanDuel Sports Network is available in monthly, seasonal or annual plans, and the good news is there's a seven-day free trial too.
Package
Cost
What's included
Monthly
$19.99
MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL
Season
$99.99
MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL
Yearly
$189.99
MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL
FanDuel Sports on fubo
You can also access FanDuel Sports through an existing fubo subscription, if you're already using the service or it's included if you plan to sign up. It's available on either their Pro and Elite packages, and they also have a five-day free trial.
Package
Cost
Total channels
Pro
$84.99
222+
Elite
$94.99
293+
Is FanDuel Sports Network worth it?
If you're passionate about watching your local MLB team, as well as following other regional sports teams in your area, the costs justify the amount of access and content you get - whether it's on a monthly or seasonal basis. The best value for money package is the standalone deal for the season-only sub, which is just shy of $100 all in. This will get you full access for the entire season but is a large upfront cost. However, for ultimate flexibility and a lower immediate cost (and less strain on your wallet), the monthly no-commitment package for just under $20 is well worth considering.Getty images
What else Fubo offers?
Fubo is considered a premium service provider, so sits on the pricier end for subscriptions across the board. However, it's a worthwhile investment if it fits your budget, both for Major League Baseball coverage and ease of access to your favorite team networks.
Fubo subscription plans & pricing
- Pro - $84.99 per month - 232 channels | Add-Ons included: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels)
- Elite - $94.99 per month - 299 channels | Includes: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels), 4K Plus
- Latino - $32.99 per month - 50 channels
Elite subscription is the best subscription for baseball coverage, includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN3, MLB Network as well as, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC* and ABC* (locale dependent) included in its 299 channel lineup.
Sports add-ons
MLB TV - $29.99 per month
MLB TV gives fans every out of market MLB game live, or on-demand. It includes individual team networks, as well as MLB big innings. It’s a must have for maximum coverage of MLB.
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone - $10.99 per month
Sports plus is a crown jewel for fans of college sports in particular including ESPNU, SEC and PAC 12 Networks. However, Sports plus also features MLB Network and MLB Strike zone to increase your out of market live baseball coverage further.
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - $10.99 per month
Extensive live channels and on-demand, with original series, movies, boxing, and more.
