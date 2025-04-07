This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch regional MLB games live on FanDuel Sports Network: Local market networks, best deals, prices and more

Everything you need to know about catching live, local MLB games on Fan Duel's sports streaming service

Whatever your region, the standalone FanDuel package will give you access to local MLB, NBA, and NHL.

Also available in Season and Yearly subscriptions.

Monthly from

$19.99

Stream FanDuel Sports

The 2025 Major League Baseball season has officially begun, meaning it's time to free up those big game days to catch all the highs and lows of the MLB.

No matter which side you're following - from the Detroit Tigers to Milwaukee Brewers - you'll want to make sure you can experience every moment of your favorite team's games until the very last ball is thrown. But sometimes knowing where to look is the challenge, with various teams appearing across a number of local and major networks it's often hard to keep up with which channels or providers you need to get the most of your game time.

Thankfully, GOAL is on hand to provide you with all the information you need about how to follow your team on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports).

What is FanDuel Sports Network?

Formerly known as Bally Sports, FanDuel Sports Network is a regional sports network in the US that carries a variety of matches and events; covering live games for professional, collegiate and high school teams.

It's available to watch if you sign up through the provider itself or via a fubo (formerly FuboTV) subscription.

Which local MLB teams are available through FanDuel Sports?

FanDuel Sports Network airs a number of regional sports, such as MLB games, via their area-specific networks, meaning fans can watch their team each week of the season. Signing up and tuning into a particular network will get you access to whichever team you're looking to follow throughout the 2025 season.

FanDuel provides coverage for the following MLB teams in 2025.

Team

Regional sports network

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network South

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

St. Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

FanDuel Sports plans

To get access to FanDuel Sports Network, there are a few ways to go about it. You can sign up as a standalone deal, without the need for any other longterm TV subscription commitment. FanDuel Sports Network is available in monthly, seasonal or annual plans, and the good news is there's a seven-day free trial too.

Package

Cost

What's included

Monthly

$19.99

MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL

Season

$99.99

MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL

Yearly

$189.99

MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL

FanDuel Sports on fubo

You can also access FanDuel Sports through an existing fubo subscription, if you're already using the service or it's included if you plan to sign up. It's available on either their Pro and Elite packages, and they also have a five-day free trial.

Package

Cost

Total channels

Pro

$84.99

222+

Elite

$94.99

293+

Is FanDuel Sports Network worth it?

If you're passionate about watching your local MLB team, as well as following other regional sports teams in your area, the costs justify the amount of access and content you get - whether it's on a monthly or seasonal basis. The best value for money package is the standalone deal for the season-only sub, which is just shy of $100 all in. This will get you full access for the entire season but is a large upfront cost. However, for ultimate flexibility and a lower immediate cost (and less strain on your wallet), the monthly no-commitment package for just under $20 is well worth considering.

What else Fubo offers?

Fubo is considered a premium service provider, so sits on the pricier end for subscriptions across the board. However, it's a worthwhile investment if it fits your budget, both for Major League Baseball coverage and ease of access to your favorite team networks.

Fubo subscription plans & pricing

  • Pro - $84.99 per month - 232 channels | Add-Ons included: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels)
  • Elite - $94.99 per month - 299 channels | Includes: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels), 4K Plus
  • Latino - $32.99 per month - 50 channels

Elite subscription is the best subscription for baseball coverage, includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN3, MLB Network as well as, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC* and ABC* (locale dependent) included in its 299 channel lineup.

Sports add-ons

MLB TV - $29.99 per month

MLB TV gives fans every out of market MLB game live, or on-demand. It includes individual team networks, as well as MLB big innings. It’s a must have for maximum coverage of MLB.

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone - $10.99 per month

Sports plus is a crown jewel for fans of college sports in particular including ESPNU, SEC and PAC 12 Networks. However, Sports plus also features MLB Network and MLB Strike zone to increase your out of market live baseball coverage further.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - $10.99 per month

Extensive live channels and on-demand, with original series, movies, boxing, and more.

RELATED: How to watch live sports with fubo

Frequently asked questions

MLB rights are complicated, but as of today FanDuel (formerly Bally Sports+) has, across its networks, rights to the following teams:

Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Tampa Bay Rays.

You can just purchase a subscription to MLB Network, with it available as a monthly or yearly option direct from MLB themselves.

This allows users to watch and stream out-of-market games throughout the regular season, though MLB Network no longer carries English-language broadcasts from postseason fixtures.

You can watch MLB Network Strike Zone through several streaming providers via add-on subscriptions.

FuboTV, Sling TV and DIRECTV all offer various additional packages that allow you to watch MLB Network Strike Zone, MLB Network, and other sports channels.

MLB Network Strike Zone is shown on Wednesday and Friday nights. It typically runs for close to three hours on each occasion, and predominantly covers matches from East Coast markets.

MLB Network Strike Zone operates twice a week in whip-around format, offering wide coverage from all MLB games currently unfolding during its airtime.

It features a main host, and calls in on various encounters for highlights, big plays and major updates.

MLB Network Strike Zone is Channel 719 with DIRECTV.

You do not need a VPN to watch MLB Network; however, you may be able to use one in order to access MLB matches that are outside of your local broadcast area in the United States.

MLB highlights are available on the official MLB YouTube channel. Dedicated highlight shows are also shown on MLB Strikezone available to watch on Wednesday's and Friday's via DIRECTV.

Yes, many MLB games are broadcast over regional sports networks which will be available to you with the one-time purchase of an OTA antenna. MLB TV also streams one free game per week if you create an MLB account.

Streaming services like DIRECTV Stream and fubo also offer free trials for you to try out their service.

Unfortunately, no. Due to blackout out restrictions many games won’t be available live through MLB TV. However, all games will be available on demand 90 minutes after the live showing ends.

If your budget accommodates, DIRECTV Stream is excellent for both regionally and nationally broadcast MBL games. The service also features MLB Extra Innings. However, it’s expensive and there are cheaper services on the market for MLB coverage.

Unfortunately not - MLB Network is not carried in the UK. Most MLB matches shown in the UK are broadcast on TNT Sports, while they will be streamed through their discovery+ service.