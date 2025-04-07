Everything you need to know about catching live, local MLB games on Fan Duel's sports streaming service

Fox Sports 1 is available on all DirecTV packages. Fox Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

Fox Sports 1 is available on all DirecTV packages. Fox Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

Fox Sports 1 is available on all DirecTV packages. Fox Sports 2 is available on Ultimate and Premier.

The 2025 Major League Baseball season has officially begun, meaning it's time to free up those big game days to catch all the highs and lows of the MLB.

No matter which side you're following - from the Detroit Tigers to Milwaukee Brewers - you'll want to make sure you can experience every moment of your favorite team's games until the very last ball is thrown. But sometimes knowing where to look is the challenge, with various teams appearing across a number of local and major networks it's often hard to keep up with which channels or providers you need to get the most of your game time.

Thankfully, GOAL is on hand to provide you with all the information you need about how to follow your team on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports).

What is FanDuel Sports Network?

Formerly known as Bally Sports, FanDuel Sports Network is a regional sports network in the US that carries a variety of matches and events; covering live games for professional, collegiate and high school teams.

It's available to watch if you sign up through the provider itself or via a fubo (formerly FuboTV) subscription.

Getty Images

Which local MLB teams are available through FanDuel Sports?

FanDuel Sports Network airs a number of regional sports, such as MLB games, via their area-specific networks, meaning fans can watch their team each week of the season. Signing up and tuning into a particular network will get you access to whichever team you're looking to follow throughout the 2025 season.

FanDuel provides coverage for the following MLB teams in 2025.

Team Regional sports network Atlanta Braves FanDuel Sports Network South Cincinnati Reds FanDuel Sports Network Ohio Detroit Tigers FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Kansas City Royals FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City Los Angeles Angels FanDuel Sports Network West St. Louis Cardinals FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Tampa Bay Rays FanDuel Sports Network Sun

FanDuel Sports plans

To get access to FanDuel Sports Network, there are a few ways to go about it. You can sign up as a standalone deal, without the need for any other longterm TV subscription commitment. FanDuel Sports Network is available in monthly, seasonal or annual plans, and the good news is there's a seven-day free trial too.

Package Cost What's included Monthly $19.99 MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL Season $99.99 MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL Yearly $189.99 MLB, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PWHL

FanDuel Sports on fubo

You can also access FanDuel Sports through an existing fubo subscription, if you're already using the service or it's included if you plan to sign up. It's available on either their Pro and Elite packages, and they also have a five-day free trial.

Package Cost Total channels Pro $84.99 222+ Elite $94.99 293+

Is FanDuel Sports Network worth it?

If you're passionate about watching your local MLB team, as well as following other regional sports teams in your area, the costs justify the amount of access and content you get - whether it's on a monthly or seasonal basis. The best value for money package is the standalone deal for the season-only sub, which is just shy of $100 all in. This will get you full access for the entire season but is a large upfront cost. However, for ultimate flexibility and a lower immediate cost (and less strain on your wallet), the monthly no-commitment package for just under $20 is well worth considering.

Getty images

What else Fubo offers?

Fubo is considered a premium service provider, so sits on the pricier end for subscriptions across the board. However, it's a worthwhile investment if it fits your budget, both for Major League Baseball coverage and ease of access to your favorite team networks.

Fubo subscription plans & pricing

Pro - $84.99 per month - 232 channels | Add-Ons included: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels)

Elite - $94.99 per month - 299 channels | Includes: fubo Extra (+55 more channels), News Plus (+12 extra channels), 4K Plus

Latino - $32.99 per month - 50 channels

Elite subscription is the best subscription for baseball coverage, includes ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN3, MLB Network as well as, Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC* and ABC* (locale dependent) included in its 299 channel lineup.

Sports add-ons

MLB TV - $29.99 per month

MLB TV gives fans every out of market MLB game live, or on-demand. It includes individual team networks, as well as MLB big innings. It’s a must have for maximum coverage of MLB.

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone - $10.99 per month

Sports plus is a crown jewel for fans of college sports in particular including ESPNU, SEC and PAC 12 Networks. However, Sports plus also features MLB Network and MLB Strike zone to increase your out of market live baseball coverage further.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - $10.99 per month

Extensive live channels and on-demand, with original series, movies, boxing, and more.

RELATED: How to watch live sports with fubo