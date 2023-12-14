Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Hacken, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women are set to host Hacken Women in a Women's Champions League group encounter at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues, who are second to Hacken in Group D, recently suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

The Swedish side will be looking for their fifth straight competitive win after getting the better of Paris FC and Real Madrid in Europe.

Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Stamford Bridge

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Chelsea and Hacken will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on December 14 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Hacken Women online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

With Millie Bright not to return until the new calendar year due to a knee injury, manager Emma Hayes is also unable to avail the services of Katerina Svitkova, Aniek Nouwen, Jelena Cankovic and Catarina Macario.

Meanwhile, Rytting Kaneryd is in line to face her former side on Thursday.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, James; Kerr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Cuthbert Forwards: Fishel, James, Kirby, Rytting Kaneryd, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Hacken Women team news

The Wasps travel to London without knee injury victims Anna Csiki and Stine Larsen, while Hacken boss Mak Lind is expected to promote Aisha Masaka to the XI here.

Rosa Kafaji will also join in attack from the middle.

Hacken Women possible XI: Falk; Kosala, Rybrink, Luik, Nelhage; Bergman-Lundin, Curmark; Anvegard, Kafaji, Sandberg; Masaka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Geurts, Falk, Jansson Defenders: Luik, Rybrink, Johansson, Sandberg, Lowing, Nelhage, Wijk Midfielders: Grant, Curmark, Rubensson, Sorensen, Bergman-Lundin, Kosola Forwards: Jusu Bah, Kafaji, Larisey, Hellekant, Schroder, Masaka, Anvegard

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Chelsea Women and Hacken Women face each other across all competitions.

