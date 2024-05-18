Charlotte vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC and Los Angeles Galaxy will square off in a vital cross-conference MLS contest at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

With three straight league wins heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, the hosts have surged into the top five in the Eastern Conference, while their fifth-placed Western Conference opponents are on thin ice, currently riding on a four-game winless run.

Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy square off at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights will be available to watch on the MLS' official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC may go unchanged for Saturday's game following their third consecutive victory last time out, with winger Liel Abada still out injured.

In his absence, Tyger Smalls made his first start of the season for the hosts against the Chicago Fire, and he and Kerwin Vargas could once again hold their spots on respective flanks, with Patrick Agyemang down the middle in the front three.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Pedro; Urso, Westwood, Petkovic; Small, Agyemang, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze Defenders: Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Uronen, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina Midfielders: Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield Forwards: Berchimas, Smalls, Cambridge, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares

LA Galaxy team news

Like their counterparts, Los Angeles Galaxy aren't dealing with many injury issues ahead of Saturday's trip, although attacker Joseph Paintsil was pulled out early in the second half of their stalemate against Minnesota United last time out with a muscle issue and may not be cleared in time to feature here as a result.

Former Barcelona playmaker Riqui Puig remains a star man in the engine room, having contributed eight assists along with three goals in just 12 MLS appearances so far this term.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Nelson; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Pec, Joveljic, Fagundez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/02/24 LA Galaxy 0-3 Charlotte FC MLS Preseason 28/05/23 LA Galaxy 0-1 Charlotte FC MLS 06/03/22 Charlotte FC 0-1 LA Galaxy MLS

