Major League Soccer
Bank of America Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC will aim to return to winning ways when they host Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in the MLS.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich manager Dean Smith has had an up-and-down start to life as Charlotte's boss. After starting the season with a victory, the hosts have been brought back down to earth and have managed four points in as many MLS matches so far.

The visitors, meanwhile, have yielded 10 points from the same number of games. Columbus are showing everyone why they are the reigning champions, looking like the team to beat in their opening four matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date:Saturday, March 23, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue:Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew square off at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights will be available to watch on MLS' Official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte have been hit by the injury bug early in the season, as key players Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas are both sidelined. The duo join Ben Bender, Tyger Smalls, Brandon Cambridge and Brandt Bronico on the treatment table.

Jere Uronen and Liel Abada are both on international duty.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Dejaegere, Westwood, Urso; Dejaeger, Agyemang, Tavares

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze
Defenders:Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Uronen, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina
Midfielders:Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield
Forwards:Berchimas, Smalls, Cambridge, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares, Abada

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus will be without the services of two key starters, Patrick Schulte and Aiden Morris, both on international duty. Even without several guys, Columbus will still have Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi in the attack.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Hernandez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schulte, Hagen, Bush
Defenders:Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes
Midfielders:Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
Forwards:Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/06/23Columbus Crew 4-2 Charlotte FCMLS
23/04/23Charlotte FC 1-0 Columbus CrewMLS
06/10/22Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus CrewMLS
31/07/22Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus CrewMLS
19/06/22Columbus Crew 1-1 Charlotte FCMLS

Useful links

