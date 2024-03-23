Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Charlotte FC will aim to return to winning ways when they host Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in the MLS.
Former Aston Villa and Norwich manager Dean Smith has had an up-and-down start to life as Charlotte's boss. After starting the season with a victory, the hosts have been brought back down to earth and have managed four points in as many MLS matches so far.
The visitors, meanwhile, have yielded 10 points from the same number of games. Columbus are showing everyone why they are the reigning champions, looking like the team to beat in their opening four matches.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew square off at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.
The highlights will be available to watch on MLS' Official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.
Team news & squads
Charlotte FC team news
Charlotte have been hit by the injury bug early in the season, as key players Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas are both sidelined. The duo join Ben Bender, Tyger Smalls, Brandon Cambridge and Brandt Bronico on the treatment table.
Jere Uronen and Liel Abada are both on international duty.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Dejaegere, Westwood, Urso; Dejaeger, Agyemang, Tavares
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze
|Defenders:
|Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Uronen, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina
|Midfielders:
|Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield
|Forwards:
|Berchimas, Smalls, Cambridge, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares, Abada
Columbus Crew team news
Columbus will be without the services of two key starters, Patrick Schulte and Aiden Morris, both on international duty. Even without several guys, Columbus will still have Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi in the attack.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Hernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Bush
|Defenders:
|Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/06/23
|Columbus Crew 4-2 Charlotte FC
|MLS
|23/04/23
|Charlotte FC 1-0 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|06/10/22
|Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|31/07/22
|Charlotte FC 2-2 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|19/06/22
|Columbus Crew 1-1 Charlotte FC
|MLS