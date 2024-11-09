Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Titans 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans (2-6) will look to extend their winning streak to two games when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) this Sunday afternoon.

After snapping a three-game skid with a victory over the Patriots, the Titans will aim to break their two-game losing streak on the road. They'll look to carry the momentum from their home win as they travel to face the Chargers.

The Chargers bounced back from a loss to Arizona with victories over New Orleans and Cleveland. They'll be aiming for their third straight win as they host the Titans this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 817 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers average 19.9 points per game, with 200.5 yards passing and 114.5 yards rushing each game.

In their win over the Browns, Justin Herbert completed 67% of his passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Quentin Johnston posted four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Chargers have been impressive, allowing just 12.6 points per game. They gave up only 10 points in their last game and currently rank 8th in the NFL in total yardage allowed per game (303.8). They are also 8th in run defense, surrendering just 107.9 yards per game.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed B. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip J. Colson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Fulton Cornerback Doubtful Hamstring T. Pipkins Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Leonard Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Edwards Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Toe S. Fehoko Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Elbow S. Smartt Tight End Questionable Ankle K. Mack Linebacker Questionable Groin

Tennessee Titans

Mason Rudolph completed 61% of his passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Titans' victory over the Patriots. Tony Pollard rushed for 128 yards on 28 carries, while Calvin Ridley had five receptions for 73 yards.

After missing the last four games due to a shoulder injury, Will Levis will return as the starting quarterback for the Titans. In five starts this season, Levis has completed 66.4% of his passes for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Radunz Offensive Lineman Questionable Toe E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Edmunds Safety Out Illness K. Wallace Safety Questionable Ankle K. Fulton Cornerback Doubtful Hamstring J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Chestnut Running Back Questionable Foot A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee

