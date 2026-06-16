Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Champs Sports Fan Central StationChamps Sports
Angelica Daujotas

World Cup fever hits NYC: Step inside Champs Sports' Fan Central Station

CULTURE
Fashion

Visit Fan Central Station for soccer-inspired experiences, giveaways and the latest gear.

As New York City embraces the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, soccer fans have another destination to add to their matchday plans.

World Cup 2026 kits at Champs SportsShop now

Champs Sports has opened Fan Central Station, a limited-time pop-up experience located at 125 W. 33rd Street in Manhattan, just steps from Penn Station. The immersive retail space is designed as a celebration of global soccer culture and will remain open through July 20, coinciding with the conclusion of the World Cup.

The multi-brand pop-up features team jerseys, apparel and accessories from leading sportswear brands including adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand and PUMA, giving fans a one-stop destination to gear up for the tournament. Visitors can also enjoy soccer-inspired brand experiences, interactive photo opportunities, giveaways and fan-focused activities throughout the summer.

Champs Sports Fan Central Station InsideChamps Sports

Styled with nods to New York City's iconic subway system, Fan Central Station aims to capture both the energy of the city and the passion of the world's game. The pop-up opened on May 30 and operates daily throughout the tournament.

For fans attending matches, watch parties or simply soaking up the World Cup atmosphere around New York, Fan Central Station offers a chance to celebrate the tournament and pick up the latest gear before the final whistle blows.

Can't make it to Fan Central Station in person? Fans can still shop a wide selection of soccer jerseys, apparel and footwear online through Champs Sports, bringing the excitement of the World Cup straight to their doorstep.

World Cup 2026 kits at Champs SportsShop now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting