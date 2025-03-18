How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics are enjoying a stellar campaign this season, establishing themselves as one of the frontrunners for the NBA title. Their dominant performances have positioned them as serious championship contenders, even though the Cleveland Cavaliers currently top the Eastern Conference with an impressive 56-11 record. Sitting just behind with 49 wins and 19 losses, the Celtics are within striking distance of the summit.

A key factor behind Boston's success has been their rock-solid defense, allowing just 108.2 points per game—a testament to their ability to stifle opponents. With Jayson Tatum leading the charge, the Celtics remain a formidable force on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in desperate need of a turnaround. Currently slumping at 13th place, they'll be banking on players like D’Angelo Russell to ignite a spark and keep their faint playoff hopes alive. With a 23-45 record, their postseason aspirations are dwindling, making every remaining game a must-win battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The Celtics and the Nets will meet in an epic NBA game on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at T.D. Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue T.D. Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Celtics and the Nets live on:

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Team News & Key Performers

Boston Celtics team news

The Boston Celtics have endured a rollercoaster season when it comes to player availability. Injury concerns continue to linger, with Jaylen Brown managing a knee issue before exiting this game due to back spasms. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday remains hampered by a mallet finger, and Sam Hauser has dealt with sporadic back discomfort.

Kristaps Porzingis has been battling an undisclosed illness, missing eight straight games before finally returning to action—immediately making an impact. Al Horford, on the other hand, continues to push through the natural wear and tear that comes with experience in the league.

The Celtics may be living up to their championship pedigree, but they still have some wrinkles to iron out—particularly with Kristaps Porzingis struggling to stay on the court. Jrue Holiday and Al Horford haven’t been as effective as in previous campaigns, while Jaylen Brown has seen a dip in efficiency. Last season, he averaged 2.1 three-pointers per game on 35.1% shooting from deep, but that number has dropped to 1.8 makes per game at a 31.6% clip this year. On the bright side, Boston's defense remains elite, surrendering 108.2 points per game, nearly identical to last season's numbers. The availability of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford is still up in the air.

Brooklyn Nets team news

The Brooklyn Nets are severely lacking in offensive firepower and a true floor general to orchestrate their attack. With Cam Thomas—their leading scorer at 24 points per game—shut down for the season, it's clear the franchise is shifting its focus toward the 2025 NBA Draft in search of a cornerstone player. At present, the team lacks a definitive franchise star, and the draft could provide much-needed direction. Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while the statuses of Noah Clowney, D’Angelo Russell, and Ziaire Williams remain uncertain.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Head-to-Head Matches

