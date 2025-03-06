How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers to open a high-voltage NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Boston Celtics are currently in second place across the Eastern Division with a 44-18 record, while the Philadelphia 76ers are in 12th place with a 21-40 record.

Boston's outstanding defense only lets up 108.4 points a game, which is third in the league, while their potent offense averages 117.0 points per game, ranking sixth.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring, finishing 26th in the league with 109.1 points each game and conceding 113.8 points each game (16th).

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an epic NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date March 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown shoots 46.5% from the field and averages 23.2 points, collects 6.0 rebounds, and provides 4.7 assists per game.

Derrick White contributes 1.03 blocks per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jayson Tatum Shoulder injury Out PG, Jrue Holiday Hand injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Andre Drummond has been averaging 7.9 rebounds each game, which includes 2.7 offensive and 5.2 defensive rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. adds 6.2 rebounds with 0.51 blocks a game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Tyrese Maxey Back injury Day-to-Day PF, Paul George Groin injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have taken over the Philadelphia 76ers in their last five encounters, winning four of them, including a decisive 139-89 success in October. The Celtics easily defeated them 124-104 in their most recent meeting on February 21, demonstrating both their offensive and defensive prowess. The 76ers have had difficulty keeping up, with their only victory coming on December 26 when they defeated Boston 118-114. The Celtics are in a strong position to maintain their domination in this game because of their superior scoring, effective defense, and recent victory over Philadelphia. Another resounding Celtics victory appears expected unless the 76ers can penetrate Boston's defense and stop their potent attack.

Date Results Feb 21, 2025 Celtics 124-104 76ers Feb 03, 2025 Celtics 118-110 76ers Dec 26, 2024 76ers 118-114 Celtics Oct 13, 2024 Celtics 139-89 76ers Feb 28, 2024 Celtics 117-99 76ers

