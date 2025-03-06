This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Portland Trail Blazers v Boston CelticsGetty Images Sport
Watch Celtics vs 76ers live on DirecTV StreamPurchase the latest team merchandise here
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers to open a high-voltage NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Boston Celtics are currently in second place across the Eastern Division with a 44-18 record, while the Philadelphia 76ers are in 12th place with a 21-40 record.

Boston's outstanding defense only lets up 108.4 points a game, which is third in the league, while their potent offense averages 117.0 points per game, ranking sixth.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have had trouble scoring, finishing 26th in the league with 109.1 points each game and conceding 113.8 points each game (16th).

Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an epic NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

March 6, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

TD Garden

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

  • TV channel: TNT
  • Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Start a 5-day free DirecTV trial today
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Start your SiriusXM free 3-month trial
Sign up today

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown shoots 46.5% from the field and averages 23.2 points, collects 6.0 rebounds, and provides 4.7 assists per game.

Derrick White contributes 1.03 blocks per game.

Boston Celtics injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PF, Jayson Tatum

Shoulder injury

Out

PG, Jrue Holiday

Hand injury

Out

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Andre Drummond has been averaging 7.9 rebounds each game, which includes 2.7 offensive and 5.2 defensive rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. adds 6.2 rebounds with 0.51 blocks a game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Tyrese Maxey

Back injury

Day-to-Day

PF, Paul George

Groin injury

Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics have taken over the Philadelphia 76ers in their last five encounters, winning four of them, including a decisive 139-89 success in October. The Celtics easily defeated them 124-104 in their most recent meeting on February 21, demonstrating both their offensive and defensive prowess. The 76ers have had difficulty keeping up, with their only victory coming on December 26 when they defeated Boston 118-114. The Celtics are in a strong position to maintain their domination in this game because of their superior scoring, effective defense, and recent victory over Philadelphia. Another resounding Celtics victory appears expected unless the 76ers can penetrate Boston's defense and stop their potent attack.

Date

Results

Feb 21, 2025

Celtics 124-104 76ers

Feb 03, 2025

Celtics 118-110 76ers

Dec 26, 2024

76ers 118-114 Celtics

Oct 13, 2024

Celtics 139-89 76ers

Feb 28, 2024

Celtics 117-99 76ers

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement