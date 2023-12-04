Celta Vigo vs Cadiz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Cádiz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celta Vigo will host Cadiz at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Monday evening in what has been billed as very much an early six-pointer down at the foot of the La Liga table.

Only three points separate 18th-placed Celta from Cadiz, who lie in 16th. Rafael Benitez's side ground out a 0-0 draw at Valencia last Sunday, while Cadiz drew 1-1 on the road against RCD Mallorca in their last league match, with Ruben Alcaraz scoring the only goal for his side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celta Vigo vs Cádiz kick-off time

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Abanca-Balaídos

The Spanish Primera Division match between Celta Vigo and Cadiz will be played at Abanca-Balaidos, also known as Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, in Vigo, Spain. It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on Monday, December 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Cádiz online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Joseph Aidoo is still sidelined with injury for Celta Vigo and is unlikely to feature against Cadiz on Monday night, but the hosts' are otherwise in good shape heading into this contest. Bamba is back to full fitness and Luca de la Torre should partner Fran Beltran in the middle of the park.

Club legend Iago Aspas is set to be joined in the final third of the field by top-scorer Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has netted four times in Spain's top-flight this term.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Vazquez, Starfelt, U Nunez, Sanchez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Bamba; Aspas, Larsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Marchesin, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez

Cádiz team news

Cadiz are still unable to call upon the injured trio of Luis Hernandez, Rominigue Kouame and Gonzalo Escalante. Isa Carcelen and Robert Navarro are both fresh additions to their injury list, although there's a good chance the former should be able to recover in time for Monday night's game.

Fede San Emeterio is inching closer to a return to action following two months on the sidelines, but this encounter may come too soon for the Cadiz midfielder.

Cadiz possible XI: Gil; Carcelen, Fali, Mbaye, J Hernandez; Alejo, A Fernandez, Alcaraz, Machis; Gomez, Roger.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Chust, Hernández, Pires, Fali, Meré, Mbaye, L. Hernández, Carcelén, Zaldúa, Cabrera, Miranda, Julio Midfielders: Ocampo, Escalante, Kouamé, Navarro, Alcaraz, Fernández, Sobrino, Alejo, San Emeterio, José Mari, Calderón Forwards: Gómez, Machís, Negredo, Martí, Ramos, Guardiola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/5/23 Cadiz 1-0 Celta La Liga 3/9/22 Celta 3-0 Cadiz La Liga 12/2/22 Cadiz 0-0 Celta La Liga 18/9/21 Celta 1-2 Cadiz La Liga 18/4/21 Cadiz 0-0 Celta La Liga

