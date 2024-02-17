Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona find themselves 10 points adrift current leaders Real Madrid when they face Celta Vigo in Saturday's La Liga tie at Balaidos.
The Blaugrana last picked up a 2-2 draw with second-from-bottom-placed Granada, while Celta lie on the edge of the drop zone after suffering a 3-2 loss at Getafe the last time out.
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time
|Date:
|February 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Balaidos
The match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Balaidos - commercially known as Estadio Abanca Balaidos - in Vigo, Spain.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 17, in the United States (US).
How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Celta Vigo team news
Defender Joseph Aidoo is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Carlos Dotor is a doubt due to a muscle issue.
Los Celestes coach Rafa Benitez has a fully fit squad otherwise, with January signing Tadeo Allende also a good option to include from the first whistle.
Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Tapia, Nunez, Dominguez; Manquillo, Jailson, Beltran, Ristic; Allende, Larsen, De la Torre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Villar, Guaita
|Defenders:
|Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Manquillo, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Jailson, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez, Allende
Barcelona team news
As Oriol Romeu remains a doubt with a knee problem, Barca boss Xavi will continue to miss the services of Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi through injuries.
Ronald Araujo could return to the XI against Celta, while Raphinha is in line to mark his comeback from a muscle injury layoff, and Vitor Roque is back from a ban.
However, Lamine Yamal would start ahead of Roque.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Raphinha, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Celta Vigo and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 23, 2023
|Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|June 4, 2023
|Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|October 9, 2022
|Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|May 10, 2022
|Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|November 6, 2021
|Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona
|La Liga