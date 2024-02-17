Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona find themselves 10 points adrift current leaders Real Madrid when they face Celta Vigo in Saturday's La Liga tie at Balaidos.

The Blaugrana last picked up a 2-2 draw with second-from-bottom-placed Granada, while Celta lie on the edge of the drop zone after suffering a 3-2 loss at Getafe the last time out.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Balaidos

The match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Balaidos - commercially known as Estadio Abanca Balaidos - in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Defender Joseph Aidoo is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Carlos Dotor is a doubt due to a muscle issue.

Los Celestes coach Rafa Benitez has a fully fit squad otherwise, with January signing Tadeo Allende also a good option to include from the first whistle.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Tapia, Nunez, Dominguez; Manquillo, Jailson, Beltran, Ristic; Allende, Larsen, De la Torre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Villar, Guaita Defenders: Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Manquillo, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Jailson, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Sotelo, Swedberg Forwards: Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez, Allende

Barcelona team news

As Oriol Romeu remains a doubt with a knee problem, Barca boss Xavi will continue to miss the services of Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi through injuries.

Ronald Araujo could return to the XI against Celta, while Raphinha is in line to mark his comeback from a muscle injury layoff, and Vitor Roque is back from a ban.

However, Lamine Yamal would start ahead of Roque.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Celta Vigo and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo La Liga June 4, 2023 Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona La Liga October 9, 2022 Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo La Liga May 10, 2022 Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo La Liga November 6, 2021 Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona La Liga

Useful links