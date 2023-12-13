Cardiff City vs Birmingham City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City will be looking to arrest a three-game winless run in the Championship when they travel to the Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

While the Blues currently languish in the bottom half of the league standings, Erol Bulut's side are nearing on a place in the top-six after beating Millwall last weekend.

Cardiff vs Birmingham kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The Championship match between Cardiff City and Birmingham City will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on December 13 in the United States (US).

How to watch Cardiff vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

The hosts have long been without Aaron Ramsey due a knee injury, and it is foreseen to remain so until the new calendar year.

Then a leg injury claimed Callum O'Dowda, with Bulut relying on Yakou Meite since.

Cardiff possible XI: Runarsson; Ng, Goutas, McGuiness, Collins; Wintle, Siopis, Bowler, Colwill, Grant; Meite

Position Players Goalkeepers: Runarsson, Alnwick Defenders: McGuiness, Panzo, Goutas, Collins, Ng, Romeo, Daley-Campbell Midfielders: Siopis, Wintle, Rinomhota, Ralls, Adams, Colwill, Sawyers, Evans, Bowler Forwards: Grant, Robinson, Ugbo, Etete, Meite, Tanner

Birmingham team news

Rooney faces a conundrum at right-back as Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh are expected to be sidelined with a hip and ankle issue, respectively, so Juninho Bacuna would be required to continue at right-back.

With Dion Sanderson unlikely to feature on account of a foot injury, youngster Romelle Donovan may be handed his full debut.

Another likely change can be in the form of Ivan Sunjic starting over Krystian Bielik in the middle.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Bacuna, Sanderson, Roberts, Buchanan; James, Sunjic, Dembele, Donovan; Burke, Stanfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Mayo Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Chang, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cardiff City and Birmingham City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 29, 2023 Birmingham City 1-3 Cardiff City Carabao Cup February 14, 2023 Birmingham City 0-2 Cardiff City Championship August 13, 2022 Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham City Championship April 30, 2022 Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City Championship December 11, 2021 Birmingham City 2-2 Cardiff City Championship

