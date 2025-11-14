How to watch BYU vs TCU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 12 BYU Cougars (8-1) welcome a familiar Big 12 foe to Provo this weekend, as the TCU Horned Frogs (6-3) roll into LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 15 for a conference clash with plenty on the line.

TCU has ridden a roller-coaster stretch over the past few weeks, falling to Iowa State, bouncing back with a win over West Virginia, and gearing up for Houston next. The Horned Frogs have played .500 football over their last six outings.

Quarterback Josh Hoover has been the steadying force of the offense, firing at a 65.4% completion clip for 2,690 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight picks. Out wide, the duo of Eric McAlistar and Jordan Dwyer has been electric, combining for 1,436 yards and 12 scores, while Joseph Manjack IV remains a reliable chain-mover with 24 grabs.

BYU, meanwhile, enters the weekend red-hot, having taken down Iowa State before slipping against Texas Tech, with Cincinnati up next. The Cougars have captured 10 of their last 11 games and look every bit the part of a top-12 team.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been sharp, completing 62.3% of his passes for 1,881 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His top targets, Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, have been a nightmare for opposing defenses, teaming up for 1,211 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Tight end Carsen Ryan has added 24 receptions of his own, giving Bachmeier a dependable option in the middle of the field.

BYU vs TCU: Date and kick-off time

The Cougars will take on the Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET or 7:15 pm PT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET or 7:15 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How to watch BYU vs TCU on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

BYU vs TCU team news & key players

BYU Cougars team news

BYU's run game, on the other hand, has been far more imposing, rumbling for 200 yards a game behind the powerful legs of LJ Martin, who has already stacked up 824 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Cougars are much stingier than their visitors, surrendering just 18.3 points and 323.8 yards on average. Faletau Satuala anchors the defense with 59 tackles, Jack Kelly brings the heat with a team-high seven sacks, and Evan Johnson has snagged three picks to lead the back end.

TCU Horned Frogs team news

TCU's rushing attack has been serviceable but not spectacular, churning out 122.8 yards per game, with Kevorian Barnes setting the pace at 443 yards and three scores. On the defensive side of the ball, the Horned Frogs are giving up 24.6 points and 366.2 total yards per outing.

Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been everywhere, piling up 92 tackles, while Devean Deal has notched 2.5 sacks and ballhawk Jamel Johnson leads the secondary with four interceptions.