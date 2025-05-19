Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-finals in Orlando, Philadephia, Atlanta and New York.

The road to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is firing up, with teams going head to head for a chance to lift the trophy at the end of July. With the quarter-finals coming in thick and fast, eight of the world’s best clubs will go head-to-head in a battle on the 4th and 5th of July.

The quarter-final brings 32 teams to the U.S. for a tournament filled with clashes and superstar sportsmen, promising an electrifying quarter-final stage. With four games held in four different states, get ready to witness the quarter-finalists take on a big turning point of the competition, just turning the corner on the roadmap to the grand final.

If you're looking to secure your seat to watch the drama unfold and get your chance to see the quarter-finalists, we've got all the information you need to be in the MetLife Arena watching the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Final.

When are the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals?

Get ready for the tournament to unfold, with the FIFA Club World Cup beginning on 14 June, the Quarter-finals taking place on the 4th and 5th of July, and the final match finishing the cup on 13 July 2025. Taking to the United States, 32 teams will play under a brand new format and go head-to-head to take on the competition for one of the biggest titles in soccer. Here's exactly all the dates you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 4-5 July

4-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Where are the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Finals?

Looking to celebrate the quarter-finals? The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals will be held on Friday, July 4th, and Saturday, July 5th, across four different venues across the country. You'll be able to watch the best of the best at Camping World Stadium in Florida and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 4th, whilst the second two quarter-finals are happening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and MetLife Stadium in New York on the 5th.

How to buy tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals

To secure your official tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Finals, head to FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA is the exclusive ticketing provider for the tournament, and exactly where you'll want to grab your tickets.

Tickets are on sale now and start at around $140 for a seat at the Quarter-finals. Fans can purchase individual match tickets or opt for a bundle in the ticket packs. To secure your seat at the semi-finals, head to FIFA.com/tickets, select your match, and choose your seats. Demand is expected to be high, so it’s best to book early to avoid missing out.