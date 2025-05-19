This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
trophy fifa club world cupGetty Images
Caitlin Casey

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final tickets

SHOPPINGTicketsFIFA Club World Cup

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-finals in Orlando, Philadephia, Atlanta and New York.

Official tickets

FIFA

  • Buy direct from FIFA.com and lock in your seat for the matches you want to see most.
  • Tickets start at just $40, making it easy to catch top clubs live without breaking the bank.
  • Perfect for fans who want flexibility - choose the date, city, and match that fits your schedule.

Prices start at

$40

The road to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is firing up, with teams going head to head for a chance to lift the trophy at the end of July. With the quarter-finals coming in thick and fast, eight of the world’s best clubs will go head-to-head in a battle on the 4th and 5th of July.

The quarter-final brings 32 teams to the U.S. for a tournament filled with clashes and superstar sportsmen, promising an electrifying quarter-final stage. With four games held in four different states, get ready to witness the quarter-finalists take on a big turning point of the competition, just turning the corner on the roadmap to the grand final.

If you're looking to secure your seat to watch the drama unfold and get your chance to see the quarter-finalists, we've got all the information you need to be in the MetLife Arena watching the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Final.

When are the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals?

Get ready for the tournament to unfold, with the FIFA Club World Cup beginning on 14 June, the Quarter-finals taking place on the 4th and 5th of July, and the final match finishing the cup on 13 July 2025. Taking to the United States, 32 teams will play under a brand new format and go head-to-head to take on the competition for one of the biggest titles in soccer. Here's exactly all the dates you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup:

  • Group Stages: 14-26 June
  • Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July
  • Quarter Finals: 4-5 July
  • Semi-Finals: 8-9 July
  • Final: 13 July

Where are the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Finals?

Looking to celebrate the quarter-finals? The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals will be held on Friday, July 4th, and Saturday, July 5th, across four different venues across the country. You'll be able to watch the best of the best at Camping World Stadium in Florida and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 4th, whilst the second two quarter-finals are happening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and MetLife Stadium in New York on the 5th.

Event

Date

Time (ET)

Venue

Tickets

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

Friday, July 4th

3:00 PM

Camping World Stadium, Orlando

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

Friday, July 4th

9:00 PM

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

Saturday, July 5th

12:00 PM

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Final

Saturday, July 5th

4:00 PM

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

Tuesday, July 8th

3:00 PM

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

Wednesday, July 9th

3:00 PM

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

FIFA

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

Sunday, July 13th

3:00 PM

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

FIFA

How to buy tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals

To secure your official tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-Finals, head to FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA is the exclusive ticketing provider for the tournament, and exactly where you'll want to grab your tickets.

Tickets are on sale now and start at around $140 for a seat at the Quarter-finals. Fans can purchase individual match tickets or opt for a bundle in the ticket packs. To secure your seat at the semi-finals, head to FIFA.com/tickets, select your match, and choose your seats. Demand is expected to be high, so it’s best to book early to avoid missing out.

FIFA Club world cup new ticketsFIFA

Frequently asked questions

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with Al Ahly vs Inter Miami CF at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, June 14 and climaxes with the final at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 13.
The United States is hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with 63 matches taking place in 12 stadiums in 11 different cities. The MetLife Stadium in New York will host the final, as well as the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match tickets can be purchased directly via the FIFA website, with General Public Tickets, Ticket Packs & Hospitality tickets available, although they will be in high demand.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase FIFA Club World Cup tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.