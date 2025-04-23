How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final tickets

Here’s how to score your seat at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-finals.

The road to the final heats up with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals, where four of the world’s best clubs will go head-to-head for a place in football history.

With the tournament’s brand-new 32-team format bringing global giants to U.S. soil, these semi-final clashes promise high drama, superstar talent, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re backing a European powerhouse, a South American titan, or hoping to see Inter Miami and Messi make a dream run, this is your chance to witness it all live. Here's how to secure your seat for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the summer.

When are the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals?

The FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June, with the semi-finals taking place on the 8th and 9th of July and ending with the final on 13 July 2025. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Where are the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday, July 8th, and Wednesday, July 9th, at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City. With a capacity of over 80,000, MetLife is one of the largest stadiums in the U.S. and has hosted some of the biggest events in global sport and entertainment. The stadium will also host the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Event Date Time (ET) Venue Tickets FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Tuesday, July 8th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Wednesday, July 9th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Sunday, July 13th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA

How to buy tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

The only way to secure official tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals is through FIFA.com/tickets - FIFA is the exclusive ticketing provider for the tournament.

Tickets are now on sale and start at around $140 for a seat at one of the semi-finals. Fans can purchase individual match tickets or opt for a bundle in the ticket packs. To secure your seat at the semi-finals, head to FIFA.com/tickets, select your match (look for the semi-finals at MetLife Stadium on July 8-9, 2025), and choose your seats. Demand is expected to be high, so it’s best to book early to avoid missing out.