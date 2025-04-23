How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final tickets

Don’t miss your chance to see the world’s top teams battle it out at MetLife Stadium

For the first time ever, the FIFA Club World Cup Final is coming to the United States, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest sporting events of 2025. With 32 of the world’s top teams competing on U.S. soil, fans have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness football greatness live, right in their own backyard.

From European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester City to South American powerhouses like Palmeiras, and the star-studded Inter Miami, the chance to see global legends battle it out for the crown is unmissable. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or new to the game, the final promises world-class football, an electric atmosphere, and a place in sporting history. Here's how you can grab your ticket to the biggest club match of the year.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final?

The FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June, with the final taking place on 13 July 2025. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup Final?

The FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City. With a capacity of over 80,000, MetLife is one of the largest stadiums in the U.S. and has hosted some of the biggest events in global sport and entertainment. The stadium will also host the semi-final stages of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Event Date Time (ET) Venue Tickets FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Tuesday, July 8th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Wednesday, July 9th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Sunday, July 13th 3:00 PM MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA

This will be the grand finale of the newly expanded 32-team tournament, and fans can expect an electric atmosphere as two of the world’s best clubs go head-to-head for the ultimate title in club football. If you want to witness history, this is where it’s happening.

How to buy tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

The only way to secure official tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup Final is through FIFA.com/tickets - FIFA is the exclusive ticketing provider for the tournament.

Tickets are now on sale and start at around $300 for a seat at the final. Fans can purchase individual match tickets or opt for a bundle in the ticket packs. To secure your seat at the final, head to FIFA.com/tickets, select your match (look for the final at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025), and choose your seats. Demand is expected to be high, so it’s best to book early to avoid missing out.