Burnley vs Tottenham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on Tottenham in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor on Saturday. The hosts have lost their first two league games and will be looking for their first win of the season, whereas Ange Postecoglou's team is one of the six teams who are unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures.

Burnley lost their home games against Manchester City and Aston Villa and will be hoping to be third-time lucky in front of their home fans. They beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Carabao Cup in their most recent outing and that should give them confidence to mount a challenge at the weekend.

Tottenham were dealt a blow by Fulham and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in the mid-week fixture. Since their 2-2 draw against Brentford in the season opener, Spurs have managed to beat Manchester United and Bournemouth in their most league games. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Turf Moor

The game between Burnley and Tottenham will be played at the Turf Moor on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley trio of Vitinho, Aaron Ramsey, and Hjalmar Ekdal all suffered injuries in their win over Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Besides the freshly injured players and a suspension for Anass Zaroury, Burnley will also be missing Michael Obafemi due to a hamstring issue, Darko Churlinov and Jordan Beyer.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric Defenders: O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix Midfielders: Berge, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien Forwards: Larsen, Koleosho, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Tottenham team news

Tottenham faced new injury worries following their defeat to Fulham, as Richarlison suffered an ankle knock and Giovani Lo Celso was sidelined with a thigh injury, ruling him out for the game at Turf Moor.

The team's only other established striker, 19-year-old Dane Scarlett, is available, and Richarlison is likely to be declared fit for Saturday's match. Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman will all remain unavailable.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Burnley Premier League February 2022 Burnley 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League October 2021 Burnley 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup February 2021 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 Burnley Premier League October 2020 Burnley 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

