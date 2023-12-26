Burnley vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second-placed Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Lancashire to face a Burnley side sitting second-from-bottom Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Reds endured frustration for the second league game in a row when they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against log leaders Arsenal, and will be aiming to get three points on Tuesday that would temporarily send them top of the tree in the Premier League.

On the other end of the spectrum, it’s been a poor season for Vincent Kompany's Clarets' as they have struggled to transition their possession-based football that annihilated the Championship last term to the Premier League.

However, they will be buoyed by their surprise 2-0 pre-Christmas win away at Fulham and another unexpected three points in this match would take them level with Nottingham Forest, who occupy the final safety spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Turf Moor

The Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool will be played at Turf Moor, with kick-off set at 12:30 pm EDT on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Boxing Day encounter will not be televised in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

The Clarets did not pick up any fresh concerns over the weekend, but Jack Cork (undisclosed), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), and Aaron Ramsey (knock) all remain doubts and will require late fitness tests. Luca Koleosho is certain to miss as he continues his recovery process from knee surgery.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp's side battled back from a poor start to draw with Arsenal at Anfield, but it came at a cost. Liverpool will be without left-back Kostas Tsimikas for months after a freak incident broke his collarbone, and with Andy Robertson (shoulder) also out, it's a significant concern.

Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), and Alexis Mac Allister (knee) are other confirmed absentees for this Boxing Day clash.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/2/22 Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Premier League 21/8/21 Liverpool 2-0 Burnley Premier League 20/5/21 Burnley 0-3 Liverpool Premier League 22/1/21 Liverpool 0-1 Burnley Premier League 11/7/20 Liverpool 1-1 Burnley Premier League

Useful links