How to watch today's Burnley vs Luton EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Burnley and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley and Luton are headed in opposite directions on the EFL Championship standings table when they clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

While the hosts remain hopeful for a promotion spot after a 2-1 win at Cardiff City in the midweek, amid their battle against the drop, Luton picked up their first victory of the calendar year as the Hatters defeated Portsmouth 1-0 last weekend.

How to watch Burnley vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Burnley and Luton will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Luton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The EFL Championship match between Burnley and Luton will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

Quartet Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor are ruled out with injuries.

The Clarets' head coach, Scott Parker, is likely to name a similar lineup from the Cardiff win.

Luton team news

Shandon Baptiste, Marvelous Nakamba, Reece Burke, Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong are all expected to miss the trip on account of their respective injury issues.

Kal Naismith and Mark McGuinness are available for selection, having recovered from their concerns, while January signing Christ Makosso could keep his place at the back.

