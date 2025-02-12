How to watch today's Burnley vs Hull Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley and Hull are headed in opposite directions in the Championship when they meet at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

The promotion hopefuls will look to put pressure on second-placed Sheffield United, while Hull are battling against the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Hull will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Burnley vs Hull kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Hull will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, February 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Burnley team news

While Mike Tresor, Aaron Ramsey and Jordan Beyer are sure to miss out through injuries, Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho will need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Scott Parker made rotations for the weekend FA Cup game. Jaidon Anthony, Lyle Foster and Zian Flemming are all set to reunite with Hannibal Mejbri in attack against Hull, while Nathan Redmond may be utilised as an option off the bench.

Hull team news

Visitors boss Ruben Selles will be without Charlie Hughes, Kasey Palmer, Mohamed Belloumi and Liam Miller due to injuries; while Cody Drameh is a doubt with a knee issue. January signing Lincoln will need to pass a late fitness test.

Defender John Egan could handed his club debut against his former side, with the likes of Lewis Coyle, Kyle Joseph and Louie Barry also hoping for starts.

