How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off against the Orlando Magic to start a thrilling NBA action on December 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Bucks are 10-10 in the Eastern Conference right now, and they are ranked 7th in team defense, giving up only 112.4 points each game and letting opponents shoot 45.3%.

The Magic are 13-5 when battling teams from the Eastern Conference. Their average score is 107.6 points each game, which is 4.3 points more than the other team.

Milwaukee makes 48.3% of their shots, which is 2.4 points of percentage more than the Magic's average defense of 45.9%. Orlando scores 107.6 points per game and will be trying to beat the Bucks' strong defense, which gives up 112.4 points each game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic NBA game, plus plenty more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Orlando Magic in an epic NBA clash on December 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date December 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.5 points, a 61.1 percent field goal percentage, and 11.6 rebounds per game shows how dominant he is on both sides of the court.

Damian Lillard led them with 7.5 assists and 3.0 mistakes per game.

Orlando Magic team news

Goga Bitadze has been great on defense, getting 1.57 blocks and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Franz Wagner made 5.7 assists and 2.4 turnovers during 33.2 minutes per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Paolo Banchero Oblique injury Out PF, Jonathan Isaac Hamstring injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these teams, the clash between the Magic and the Bucks could be very close. Three wins give the Bucks a small edge. They beat the Magic 134–123 in the month of March 2023 and 117–99 in April 2024.

The Magic are been strong in their last two games against them, winning both by 113–88 scores in April of 2024 and 118–114 scores in December 2023. Both teams have strong offensive players. The Magic will likely depend on Goga Bitadze's defense to get the win, while the Bucks will rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo's power and Damian Lillard's ability to make runs.

The game might come down to how effectively the Magic deal with the Bucks' security and how well their harmonious attack can beat the Bucks' strong offense.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Magic 113-88 Bucks Apr 11, 2024 Bucks 117-99 Magic Dec 22, 2023 Bucks 118-114 Magic Nov 12, 2023 Magic 112-97 Bucks Mar 08, 2023 Bucks 134-123 Magic

More NBA news and coverage