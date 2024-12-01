Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Broncos 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns are set to face the Denver Broncos in a Monday Night Football clash at Empower Field in Denver.

Cleveland enters the contest at 3-8 after securing a 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Despite having yet to win consecutive games this season, the Browns arrive with extra rest and a bit of momentum. However, their schedule ahead is one of the league's toughest, and they’re looking to avoid extending a four-game losing streak.

On the flip side, Denver boasts a 7-5 record, riding a two-game winning streak following victories over the Falcons and Raiders. The Broncos, led by standout rookie quarterback Bo Nix, have climbed back above .500 and are in the thick of the playoff hunt. After this game, Denver heads into their bye week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at M&T Bank Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

Date Monday, December 2 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play announcer), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 807 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Broncos' defense, however, remains their cornerstone. Ranked among the league's elite, Denver allows the third-fewest total yards, ninth-fewest passing yards, and sixth-fewest rushing yards per game. Opposing running backs have struggled, and with Nick Chubb averaging just 3.0 yards per carry since returning, the Broncos’ defense will aim to keep him in check. Don't expect Chubb to find much daylight against this formidable unit.

Offensively, Bo Nix has been a revelation in his rookie season. The first-year quarterback has thrown for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Over the last three games, Nix has been flawless, delivering eight touchdown passes without a single pick while taking only four sacks. Another efficient outing from Nix could cement Denver's playoff aspirations and put them in a strong position heading into their bye week.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger G. Dulcich Tight End Inactive Coach's Decision A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Moss Cornerback Questionable Knee - MCL K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland's recent win came in snowy conditions against Pittsburgh, where Jameis Winston continued his solid play. Since stepping into the starting role, Winston has gone 2-2, leading the Browns to wins over the Steelers and Ravens. Over his four starts, he has tallied six passing touchdowns and one rushing score, along with two games eclipsing 330 passing yards. If Winston delivers another strong performance, Cleveland could notch a rare back-to-back victory.

Another key factor for the Browns is the return of Nick Chubb, who is steadily finding his rhythm after missing time. Though not yet back to his usual form, Chubb found the end zone twice against Pittsburgh. Facing Denver's stout defense, which matches Pittsburgh's intensity, will be a significant test. If Chubb can continue to build on last week’s success, the Browns' chances to steal a win will improve.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps T. Huntley Quarterback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Out Concussion J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin J. Thornhill Safety Questionable Calf N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle L. Watson Tackle Out Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles H. Bryant Tight End Inactive Coach's Decision T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot G. Ifedi Offensive Guard Questionable Biceps G. Swaim Tight End Questionable Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Questionable Abdomen C. Tillman Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion S. Kamara Defensive End Questionable Head

